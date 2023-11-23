STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it would invest more than 16 billion crowns ($2.34 billion) in the expansion of production facilities in Chartres in France.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement construction projects would gradually be finalised through 2028 and would significantly increase production capacity for its current and future product portfolio within serious chronic diseases.

"With this, we will – over the coming years - increase our production capacity to be prepared for the increased demand for our medicines and future innovations from our pipeline," Novo Nordisk said.

($1 = 6.8320 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)