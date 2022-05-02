Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/02 11:00:00 am EDT
806.00 DKK   -0.78%
11:08aNovo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement
GL
10:12aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 29 April 2022
GL
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement

05/02/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 May 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. (Blackrock) as follows:

Blackrock holds as of 25 April 2022 B shares equal to 4.99% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to 5.00% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

Blackrock holds as of 26 April 2022 B shares equal to below 5% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

Blackrock holds as of 27 April 2022 B shares equal to 4.99% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to 5.00% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For a full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are held, please see the annexes.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). or more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Further information

Media:   
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:   
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com 
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com 
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com 
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com 

Company announcement No 37 / 2022

Annex 1: Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity as of 25 April 2022

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC  Below 5%

Annex 2: Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity as of 26 April 2022

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC  Below 5%

Annex 3: Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity as of 27 April 2022

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC  Below 5%

Attachment


All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
11:08aNovo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement
GL
10:12aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
04/29European ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04/29NOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/29NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/29NOVO NORDISK : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/29Novo Nordisk Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Net Sales; Raises 2022 Profit, Sales Growth Targ..
MT
04/29Novo Nordisk A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Novo Nordisk A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 161 B 22 864 M 22 864 M
Net income 2022 51 215 M 7 253 M 7 253 M
Net Debt 2022 767 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 1 822 B 258 B 258 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 49 295
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 812,30 DKK
Average target price 764,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S10.52%257 999
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.49%474 863
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.41%301 340
PFIZER, INC.-16.90%275 938
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.76%262 964
ABBVIE INC.8.48%259 432