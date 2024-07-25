Novo Nordisk: positive CHMP opinion for Wegovy

July 25, 2024 at 11:38 am EDT Share

Novo Nordisk announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given a positive opinion to update the label of Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg).



The SELECT trial showed that Wegovy reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) by 20% versus placebo when added to standard care in adults with cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity, without diabetes.



In addition, SELECT results showed that over a period of up to five years, reductions in the risk of MACE were achieved irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI) and level of renal impairment at baseline.



Following the CHMP's positive opinion, Novo Nordisk expects to implement the label update in approximately one month.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.