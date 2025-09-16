Novo Nordisk has reported positive results of the US INFORM real-world survey of people taking semaglutide (Wegovy) at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting in Vienna.



These results suggest that semaglutide taken for weight management helped to suppress 'food noise' (unwanted and intrusive thoughts about food) in addition to its established effect on weight loss.



Specifically, the proportion of people who reported having constant thoughts about food throughout the day plummeted by 46 points, falling to 16% from 62% before starting treatment with Wegovy.



The Danish laboratory also reports that the majority of respondents reported an improvement in their mental health (64%) and said they had adopted a healthier lifestyle (76%) and healthier habits (80%).