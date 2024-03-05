Novo Nordisk: positive results for semaglutide in CKD
The trial (involving 3533 people with type 2 diabetes and CKD) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating 'a statistically significant reduction' in kidney disease progression, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death by 24% in people treated with semaglutide 1.0 mg versus placebo.
As a result, Novo Nordisk plans to file for regulatory approval for a label extension of Ozempic (the brand name for semaglutide) in the US and EU in 2024.
Detailed results from FLOW will be presented at a scientific conference later this year.
