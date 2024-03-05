Novo Nordisk: positive results for semaglutide in CKD

Novo Nordisk today announced the top-line results of the FLOW trial comparing semaglutide injection 1.0 mg with placebo to prevent the progression of renal failure and the risk of renal and cardiovascular mortality in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



The trial (involving 3533 people with type 2 diabetes and CKD) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating 'a statistically significant reduction' in kidney disease progression, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death by 24% in people treated with semaglutide 1.0 mg versus placebo.



As a result, Novo Nordisk plans to file for regulatory approval for a label extension of Ozempic (the brand name for semaglutide) in the US and EU in 2024.



Detailed results from FLOW will be presented at a scientific conference later this year.



