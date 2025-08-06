Novo Nordisk has reported a 22% jump in net income in H1 2025 to DKK 55.5bn, supported by strong momentum in its obesity treatments. Diluted earnings per share rose 23% to DKK 12.49. EBITDA was up 16% to DKK 80.9bn, while revenue was DKK 154.9bn, up 16% as reported and 18% at constant exchange rates.



The performance was driven by the Obesity Care division, where sales jumped 58% at constant exchange rates, driven by the strong performance of Wegovy, which rose 78% to DKK 36.9bn. More mature diabetes treatments grew 8% at constant exchange rates, supported in particular by Ozempic (+15%).



However, free cash flow fell 19% to DKK 33.6bn due to increased investments in industrial capacity.



However, the group has lowered its full-year guidance, now expecting revenue growth of between 8% and 14% at constant exchange rates (down from 13%-21% previously) and operating profit growth of between 10% and 16% (down from 16%-24%).



This decline is due to a less favorable outlook in the US for the GLP-1 and obesity segments, as a result of increasing competition from combination products and slower-than-expected market expansion.



Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, outgoing CEO, remains confident: "With more than a billion people living with obesity worldwide and only a few million being treated, Novo Nordisk has significant growth potential."