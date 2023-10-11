By Dominic Chopping

Shares in Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk topped the Stoxx Europe 600 index after the company said its weight-loss drug also showed success in a trial for kidney failure in diabetes patients.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant said it will stop the trial called FLOW, which was started in 2019 to study the progression of kidney impairment and risk of renal and cardiovascular mortality in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, thanks to the interim results. It has seen over 3,500 people enrolled across 28 countries, it said late Tuesday.

Novo Nordisk makes blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy and has already seen a trial of Wegovy show that it cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Ozempic was originally developed to treat diabetes, but its use for weight loss has rapidly grown as both drugs share the same active ingredient, semaglutide, which works by mimicking a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1.

"The body of evidence to support GLP-1 use, over and above weight loss and blood glucose control, continues to grow," Citi analysts said in a note.

At 0811 GMT on Wednesday, shares traded 3.7% higher at DKK674.

Novo Nordisk said the decision to stop the trial early is based on a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee, which said that results from an interim analysis met pre-set criteria for efficacy.

The company will now begin the process of closing the trial, with full results expected during the first half year of 2024.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-23 0450ET