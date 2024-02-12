Feb 12 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, plans to invest up to $7 billion annually by 2030, the Financial Times reported on Monday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
