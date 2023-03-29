Novo Nordisk says stopping obesity drug may cause full weight regain in 5 years

March 29 (Reuters) - Patients discontinuing the use of
weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy risk regaining their original
body weight in about five years, a Novo Nordisk
official said on Wednesday.
Based on individual profile, patients could gain back about
half of the original body weight in two to three years if they
stop the treatment, the Danish drugmaker's head of global drug
discovery, Karin Conde-Knape, told a health conference organized
by CNBC.
The comments signal that the weight regain could be slower
than previously known.
Data from a Novo-funded study in April last year showed that
patients regained two-thirds of their lost weight one year after
discontinuing the use of the drug.
The data had pointed to the chronic nature of obesity and
suggested that continuous treatment would be required to
maintain weight and health improvement.
Wegovy, a semaglutide-based drug, is approved in the U.S.
for treatment of obesity in adults. The drug activates GLP-1, a
hormone that triggers the feeling of fullness in the body after
eating.
