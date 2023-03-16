Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:27:19 2023-03-16 am EDT
981.45 DKK   -1.16%
05:06aNovo Nordisk suspended from UK trade association for "serious breaches"
RE
03/15How GSK plans to replenish its depleted medicine cabinet
RE
03/14Healthcare Shares Tick Higher With Drug Prices in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
Novo Nordisk suspended from UK trade association for "serious breaches"

03/16/2023 | 05:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags are seen outside Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharma trade body, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), on Thursday said it has suspended Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk for two years due to "serious breaches."

ABPI's statement linked to a website of a self-regulatory body run by the association that pointed to complaints about Novo Nordisk-sponsored courses on weight management offered on LinkedIn.

Novo is the market leader in a rapidly growing area: the use of medicines - as opposed to dieting or exercising alone - to lose weight.

"While we are disappointed with this outcome, we accept the decision. We will remain committed to following the ABPI Code of Practice and maintaining the highest possible ethical standards required by the pharmaceutical industry," a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
