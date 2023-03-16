Novo Nordisk suspended from UK trade association for "serious breaches"

ABPI's statement linked to a website of a self-regulatory body run by the association that pointed to complaints about Novo Nordisk-sponsored courses on weight management offered on LinkedIn.

Novo is the market leader in a rapidly growing area: the use of medicines - as opposed to dieting or exercising alone - to lose weight.

"While we are disappointed with this outcome, we accept the decision. We will remain committed to following the ABPI Code of Practice and maintaining the highest possible ethical standards required by the pharmaceutical industry," a company spokesperson said.

