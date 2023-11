OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Friday it will invest more than 42 billion Danish crowns ($6 billion) from 2023 onwards to expand its manufacturing facilities in Denmark for the current and future product portfolio within serious chronic diseases.

A portion of the investment was included in a 25 billion crowns capital expenditure announced in February, Novo said. ($1 = 6.9904 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)