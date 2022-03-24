Novo Nordisk to invest 'significantly' in supply chain resilience - CEO

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Diabetes and obesity drug
maker Novo Nordisk will invest "significantly" in its
supply chain capacity to avoid future supply shortages, the
company's CEO Lars Jorgensen told its annual general meeting on
Thursday.
Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, faced supply
constraints when it was launched in the United States in June
last year, leading to shortages.
The issue was exacerbated when a contract manufacturer in
December halted deliveries and manufacturing temporarily after
issues relating to good manufacturing practice.
"We are going to invest significantly in building resilience
in our supply chain, so we are set up to grab the opportunities
we have in the future," Jorgensen said, without providing
further details.
"We'll have to spend some of our cash flow that we would
otherwise return to our shareholders on building that capacity,"
he added.
Novo expects to be able to meet demand for Wegovy in the
second half of this year.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard;
Editing by Alison Williams and Jane Merriman)