Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk to invest 'significantly' in supply chain resilience - CEO

03/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Diabetes and obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk will invest "significantly" in its supply chain capacity to avoid future supply shortages, the company's CEO Lars Jorgensen told its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, faced supply constraints when it was launched in the United States in June last year, leading to shortages.

The issue was exacerbated when a contract manufacturer in December halted deliveries and manufacturing temporarily after issues relating to good manufacturing practice.

"We are going to invest significantly in building resilience in our supply chain, so we are set up to grab the opportunities we have in the future," Jorgensen said, without providing further details.

"We'll have to spend some of our cash flow that we would otherwise return to our shareholders on building that capacity," he added.

Novo expects to be able to meet demand for Wegovy in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.23% 3.585 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.23% 3.585 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
10:38aNovo Nordisk to invest 'significantly' in supply chain resilience - CEO
RE
03/23Novo Nordisk, Novartis Unit Reach Patent-Infringement Settlement In Diabetes Drug Lawsu..
MT
03/22NOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/21Aeterna Zentaris Provides Update on Pivotal Phase 3 DETECT-Trial, Says Planned Clinical..
MT
03/21Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03/16Deutsche Bank Upgrades Novo Nordisk to Buy from Hold
MT
03/16NOVO NORDISK : From Neutral to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
03/15Novo Nordisk - major shareholder announcement
AQ
03/14Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement
GL
03/14Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 158 B 23 416 M 23 416 M
Net income 2022 50 188 M 7 423 M 7 423 M
Net Debt 2022 2 051 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 1 699 B 251 B 251 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 48 135
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 747,00 DKK
Average target price 702,67 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.63%251 322
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.91%458 447
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.57%317 420
PFIZER, INC.-11.62%293 482
ABBVIE INC.17.00%279 815
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.89%256 438