May 02, 2024 at 04:39 am EDT

May 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK CFO: HAS LAUNCHED WEGOVY IN CANADA, WILL SOON LAUNCH WEGOVY IN SPAIN

* NOVO NORDISK CFO: WE'LL CONTINUE TO MANAGE STARTER DOSES OF WEGOVY FOR QUITE A PERIOD OF TIME

* NOVO NORDISK CFO: WE STILL EXPECT THE CATALENT DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARDS THE END OF THIS YEAR

* NOVO NORDISK CFO: CATALENT'S ITALY PLANT HAS NOT STARTED FILLING WEGOVY PENS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)