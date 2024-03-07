COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's global obesity drug rollout will be dominated by its injectable medicines, while its oral version will be introduced later in higher priced markets, the company's Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said on Thursday.

"I think we have the opportunity of demonstrating by far the strongest efficacy compared to what we see being developed," Fruergaard told analysts at Novo's capital markets day.

"But it's not a technology that lends itself for dominating global rollout, that will have to be injectable," he added.