FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has warned that starter kits of its popular diabetes drug Ozempic will continue to not be available in Germany during the second quarter, urging physicians to only issue prescriptions for patients already on the therapy.

In a statement by Novo posted on the website of German healthcare regulator BfArM, the Danish drugmaker also urged doctors again to only prescribe Ozempic for its approved use in diabetes, saying that there were sufficient supplies of Wegovy, the obesity drug that is based on the same active ingredient.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)