March 5 (Reuters) - A weekly injection of semaglutide was safe and reduced the amount of fat in the liver by 31% in people with HIV and a type of liver disease, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health showed on Tuesday.

Semaglutide is sold as popular diabetes and weightloss drug Ozempic and Wegovy by Novo Nordisk.