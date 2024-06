June 24 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has launched the generic version of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's drug Victoza to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday tentatively approved London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals' version of Victoza, according to the agency's website. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)