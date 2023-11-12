Novo Nordisk A/S
NOVO B
DK0062498333
Pharmaceuticals
|691.60 DKK
|-0.56%
|+1.13%
|+47.46%
|Nov. 11
|Wegovy heart benefits due to more than weight loss -Novo Nordisk
|RE
|Nov. 11
|Novo Nordisk says Wegovy heart benefits due to more than weight loss
|RE
Presenter SpeechDaniel Bohsen (Executives)Good evening, and a warm welcome to Novo Nordisk Investor Event in conne...
Novo Nordisk A/S specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - diabetes treatment products (78.9%); - rare disease treatment products (11.6%): intended for the treatment of haemophilia, blood disorders, hormonal disorders, etc.; - obesity treatment products (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (25%), the United States (47.8%), North America (3.6%), China (9.2%) and other (14.4%).
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
NOVO NORDISK : Q3 beat; robust momentum should continue in the medium-term
November 02, 2023 at 11:52 am EDT
November 02, 2023 at 11:52 am EDT
Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk: dose limitation to continue until 2024
November 02, 2023 at 10:36 am EDT
November 02, 2023 at 10:36 am EDT
Novo Nordisk A/S : "With obesity, we're dealing with a billion patients worldwide".
August 25, 2023 at 09:40 am EDT
August 25, 2023 at 09:40 am EDT
|+47.46%
|442 B $
|+63.38%
|538 B $
|-16.64%
|354 B $
|-8.62%
|257 B $
|-14.24%
|245 B $
|-18.50%
|211 B $
|-10.06%
|191 B $
|+0.32%
|191 B $
|-42.47%
|166 B $
|+1.78%
|143 B $
