0956 GMT - Novo Nordisk is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past three hours, according to Factiva data, after the company said that it has been gradually increasing the supply of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy. The Danish pharmaceutical giant made the disclosure as it reported a market beating net profit for the fourth quarter of last year on sales that rose 37%, boosted by Ozempic and Wegovy. Novo, which has been limiting supply of Wegovy in the U.S. since May to safeguard access for current patients, said that it plans to invest more than $6 billion to boost capacity. For 2024, the company expects sales growth of 18%-26% and operating profit growth of 21%-29% at constant exchange rates. Shares are currently up 1.2% at DKK757.10. They are currently 61% higher over the past 12 months. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ian.walker@wsj.com.)

01-31-24 0512ET