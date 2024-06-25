14:40 ET -- Novo Nordisk is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Danish pharmaceutical giant said its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy has been approved in China. A launch date for the drug in the country or details on volumes haven't been announced yet. Novo Nordisk's Ozempic drug--which contains the same semaglutide active ingredient as Wegovy--was approved to treat diabetes in China in 2021. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

