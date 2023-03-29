WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Drugs that combat obesity
are under consideration for the first time for the World Health
Organization's "essential medicines list," used to guide
government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income
countries, the U.N. agency told Reuters.
A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for
drugs to be included next month, with an updated essential
medicines list due in September.
The request to consider obesity drugs was submitted by three
doctors and a researcher in the United States. It covers the
active ingredient liraglutide in Novo Nordisk's
obesity drug Saxenda, which will come off patent soon, allowing
for cheaper generic versions.
The panel could reject the request or wait for more
evidence. A decision by the WHO to include Saxenda and eventual
generics on the list for adults would mark a new approach to
global obesity by the health agency.
It could also pave the way for a newer, more powerful
treatment from Novo Nordisk called Wegovy to be recommended for
low- and middle-income countries in future.
However, some public health experts warn against introducing
such medicines too broadly as a solution to a complex condition
that is still not completely understood.
"We believe it is a work in progress," said Francesco
Branca, WHO director of nutrition, at a press briefing on
Wednesday, referring to the use of drugs as obesity treatments.
He said there were still issues around the cost of
liraglutide as well as the fact that it had not been in use long
enough which may make inclusion on the list unlikely, but it was
up to the expert committee to review the evidence and decide.
"At the same time, WHO is looking at the use of drugs to
reduce weight ... in the context of a systematic review for
guidelines for children and adolescents," he said.
Over 650 million adults worldwide are obese, more than
triple the rate in 1975, and roughly another 1.3 billion are
overweight, according to the WHO. The majority of obese and
overweight people – 70% - live in low- and middle-income
countries.
EXPANDING ACCESS
Including obesity drugs among the WHO's essential medicines
could have great significance for that population. Experts say
that adding HIV drugs to the list in 2002 helped to make them
much more widely available to AIDS patients in poorer countries.
“At present, there are no medications included in the (list)
that specifically target weight loss for the ongoing global
burden of obesity,” wrote U.S. researcher Dr. Sanjana Garimella
from Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Sandeep Kishore from the
University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues to the
WHO in requesting the addition. They did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
They argue that while the list includes mineral supplements
for nutritional deficiencies, the lack of weight-loss treatments
represents a "discrepancy" in global health equity, given the
increasing number of deaths in poorer nations hastened by
weight-related illness, including heart disease and diabetes.
Saxenda, a once-daily injection, has been shown to help
people reduce 5%-10% of their body weight, at $450 per month in
the United States and $150 per month in Europe.
People using Wegovy, a weekly injection that costs more than
$1,300 a month in the United States, have lost up to 15% of
their weight. At the moment, Wegovy is in short supply and Novo
is prioritizing its launch and distribution in the U.S. and
other wealthy markets.
The Danish drugmaker in a statement said it was not involved
in the application to consider liraglutide for inclusion on the
WHO list, adding, "we welcome the WHO review and look forward to
the readout and decision."
Both drugs belong to a class of medicines called GLP-1
receptor agonists, which have been used for years to treat
diabetes. They affect hunger signals to the brain and slow the
rate at which a person’s stomach empties, making them feel
fuller longer. Eli Lilly and Co has a similar diabetes
drug nearing approval for weight loss.
For both Saxenda and Wegovy, there is a lack of long-term
safety and effectiveness data for obesity. Studies suggest
people will likely have to take the drugs for the rest of their
lives to keep the weight off.
High-income countries are taking varying approaches for how
to use these medicines, including contemplating whether they can
be prescribed by government-sponsored health systems or covered
by insurance, as they are for diabetes. In some countries, their
use is being reserved only for the most at-risk groups.
Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta, an obesity expert at the
University of Toronto, said the phenomenon of obesity in low-
and middle-income countries must be better understood to help
determine the best course of action
"Preventive strategies and sustained efforts at education,
gender-focused interventions, must take precedence over the use
of obesity drugs, which require a lot more research for safety
and effectiveness," he said.
