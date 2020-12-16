Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Novo Resources Corp.    NSRPF   CA67010B1022

NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(NSRPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited

12/16/2020 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has, in conjunction with Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, completed its earn-in obligations and earned a 70% interest in precious metals rights on Essential Metals Limited’s (formerly Pioneer Resources Limited) (“Essential”) (ASX: ESS) Kangan project. The Kangan project comprises a portion of the Company’s Egina project (see figure 1 below). Please see the Company’s news releases dated September 17, 2018, and June 7, 2019 for further details.

“We are excited to continue progressing exploration efforts and align the parties’ strategic objectives to maximize the potential of the prospective Egina project,” commented Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo. “We look forward to partnering with Sumitomo and our new joint venture partner, Essential, in order to advance the Kangan project and the broader Egina project.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh                        

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

PDFs accompanying this announcement are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eba1b984-08d8-4c79-af19-5e9beb9d0ab5


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
08:40aNovo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essentia..
GL
12/15Novo Announces Post-AGM Investor Presentation Details
GL
12/15Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Con..
GL
12/08Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operati..
GL
12/06Kirkland Lake Gold Closes on $34 Million Sale of Novo Shares, Warrants
MT
12/03Kirkland Lake Gold Up in U.S. Pre-Mkt as Closes Sale of Novo Shares and Warra..
MT
11/30Kirkland Lake Gold Trims Novo Resources Stake for $45 Million
MT
11/26NOVO RESOURCES : Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
AQ
11/25NOVO RESOURCES : Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
AQ
11/25Novo Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -9,38 M -9,38 M
Net cash 2020 43,1 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 489 M 385 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Novo Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Humphryson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quinton Todd Hennigh Chairman & President
Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Akiko Levinson Independent Director
Michael Barrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO RESOURCES CORP.-43.30%385
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION24.72%25 064
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED41.74%8 061
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED25.79%6 168
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.241.95%4 377
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK85.71%2 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ