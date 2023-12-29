Official NOVO RESOURCES CORP. press release

HIGHLIGHTS



Liatam Mining Pty Ltd (Liatam) has invested A$1.8 million (approximately C$1.6 million) to acquire 9,000,000 common shares at A$0.20 (C$0.18038) per share in Novo to increase their shareholding from ~3% to ~6%.

Following this investment by Liatam and the A$10 million transaction with SQM Australia in the Harding Battery Metals JV in the West Pilbara, Novo is in a strong financial position to continue its aggressive exploration focus across key gold targets in the Pilbara, Western Australia and Victoria in 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the additional investment by Liatam in Novo of A$1.8 million (approximately C$1.6 million) has closed and the 9,000,000 common shares subscribed for have been issued at a price of A$0.20 (C$0.18) per share, increasing their shareholding from ~3% to ~6%. Liatam has a right to transmute the issued shares into ASX CDIs following expiry of the 4-month hold period to which the purchased shares are subject.

The funds received are intended to be utilised to advance Novo’s Pilbara exploration drilling and reconnaissance programs in the southern Egina Gold Camp at Nunyerry North, the Balla Balla Gold Project and at the Belltopper Project in Victoria.

This investment follows the formation of the Quartz Hill Joint Venture between Novo and Liatam1.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 7,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

______________________________

1 See Novo’s news release of 15 December 2022. See also paragraph 9.6 of Novo’s ASX IPO prospectus dated 2 August 2023 and Novo’s news release on 20 December 2023.

