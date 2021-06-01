Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for June 22, 2021 at 4 pm PDT.



The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has invited Ms. Amy Jo Stefonick of Denver, Colorado to stand for election to the Board at the Meeting. Ms. Stefonick has nearly 20 years of experience as a corporate and securities attorney across multiple industries where she advises public companies and their boards of directors on multi-jurisdictional corporate governance matters, U.S. securities laws and complex M&A transactions. Ms. Stefonick is currently engaged as senior legal talent for Axiom Global Inc., a global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, where she is serving as senior corporate and securities counsel for two Nasdaq-listed biotechnology firms, advising on complex corporate and securities matters. Previously, she served as assistant vice president and senior corporate counsel for Janus Henderson Group plc, a global asset management firm headquartered in London and dual-listed on the NYSE and ASX, and was corporate secretary and corporate counsel for Cloud Peak Energy Inc., a coal mining company listed on the NYSE with operations in Wyoming and Montana. Ms. Stefonick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jamestown College (now University of Jamestown) and received her law degree from the University of Denver College of Law.

The Board has been reviewing its structure and composition utilizing a Board skills matrix. As the Company has transitioned from a pure-play explorer to an explorer and a producer, the Board recognized a need to expand the experience of the Board to further encompass operational issues and expand coverage of environmental, sustainability and governance issues. Consequently, Mr. Ross Hamilton and Mr. Michael Spreadborough recently joined Novo’s Board. Mr. Ross Hamilton joined the Board in December 2020 and brings a wealth of experience in sustainability, environmental stewardship, climate change, community engagement, indigenous affairs and stakeholder relations within the mining, metals and large infrastructure sectors. Mr. Michael Spreadborough joined the Board in January 2021 and brings 30 years’ experience in mining lead, zinc, uranium, copper, gold and iron ore in Australia.

The Company also announces that Ms. Akiko Levinson and Mr. Yoshikazu Ishikawa (Cash) are not standing for re-election to the Board at the Meeting. The Company would like to thank both Ms. Levinson and Mr. Ishikawa for their invaluable contributions throughout their tenure with Novo.

“I have personally worked with Akiko since 2005,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of the Company. “Throughout this time, and since joining Novo’s Board in 2011, Akiko has been instrumental in guiding the Company to becoming a producer. I would like to personally thank Akiko for her many years of dedicated service and wish her all the best in her other endeavours.”

“I have also worked with Cash for many years,” added Dr. Hennigh. “Cash was a key factor in the establishment of the Novo/Sumitomo relationship and has been a long-time supporter of the Company. We wish Cash all the best as he continues his role as Managing Director and President of Sumitomo Australia Pty Ltd. Novo looks forward to continuing its strong relationship with Sumitomo Corporation.”

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Diane Barley at dbarley@owenbird.com in advance so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Recognizing the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a presentation and virtual question and answer period will be organized, details of which will be announced in the near future.

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman