Cautionary Statement

Cautionary Note Concerning Technical Disclosure and U.S. Securities Laws

This presentation has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all exploration results and resource and reserve estimates included in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101"). The definitions used in NI 43-101 are incorporated by reference from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum ("CIM") - Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Definition Standards").

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which has been rescinded. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. Investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as mineral reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. For the above reasons, information contained in this presentation describing the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Similar principles will apply in respect to any reporting under the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") (see below).

Technical Information

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.), Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), Dr. Christopher Doyle (MAIG), Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), and Mr. Alwin Van Roij (MAIG, MAusIMM) are the qualified persons, as defined in NI 43-101, who have reviewed, approved and verified the technical content of this presentation. Dr. Hennigh is the Company's Non-ExecutiveCo-Chairman and a director. Mrs. De Luca is the Company's General Manager - Exploration. Dr. Doyle is the Company's Exploration Manager - Victoria & Project Generation. Mr. Groves is the Company's Exploration Manger - West Pilbara. Mr. Van Roij is the Company's Exploration Manager - East Pilbara. All technical information related to the Beatons Creek Project is based on the 2022 Beatons Creek Technical Report which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca(filing date - December 16, 2022) and on the Company's website at www.novoresources.com.

JORC Code

The Prospectus includes (at Annexure 1) an Independent Geologist's Report prepared by Valuation & Resource Management Pty Ltd which has been prepared to (amongst other things) comply with the requirements of the JORC Code. The information in this presentation that relates to exploration results and Mineral Resources is extracted from the Prospectus. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus and, in the case of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented in this presentation does not materially differ from that contained in the Prospectus.