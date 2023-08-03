DOMINANT PILBARA GOLD EXPLORER - IPO OPPORTUNITY
ASX IPO Presentation : 3 August 2023
TSX: NVO / OTCQX: NSRPF
ASX IPO Presentation : 3 August 2023
2
Acknowledgement of Country
We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land upon which
we operate; the Palyku, Nyamal, Kariyarra, Ngarluma,
Yinhawangka, Yindjibarndi, Yaburara and Mardudhunera, Puutu Kunti Kurrama people, the Pinikura peoples, and the Dja Dja Wurrung people.
We recognize their unique cultural heritage, beliefs and connection to these lands, waters and communities.
We pay our respects to all members of these Indigenous
communities, and to Elders past, present and emerging. We also
recognize the importance of continued protection and preservation of cultural, spiritual and knowledge practices.
As we value treating all people with respect, we are committed to building successful and mutually beneficial relationships with the Traditional Owners throughout our area of operations.
ASX IPO Presentation : 3 August 2023
4
EXPLORATION FOCUSED, DISCOVERY DRIVEN
Seeking the Next Major Pilbara Discovery
- Leading gold explorerfocused on making the next major Pilbara gold discovery
- ASX dual-listing Process underway - targeting IPO in Q3 20231
- Advancing the identification of deposits with +1 Moz development potential
- Highly prospective 10,500 sq km Pilbaraexploration portfolio, led by the Becher and Nunyerry North projects in the Egina Gold Camp and the Balla Balla Project
- A$10 million cornerstone investment and earn-in/joint venture with De Grey Mining (Egina JV)2highlights exciting future of the Becher Project and validates Novo's exploration portfolio and team
- Becher has demonstrated theright geological indicators for potential discovery success and to become the next major Pilbara gold project
- Egina JV de-risks exploration of Becher and allows Novo to focus on other highly prospective exploration targets
- Complimentary exploration assets in Victoria at the Belltopper Project, south of Fosterville in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone, with historical production of +60 Moz Au
ASX IPO Presentation : 3 August 2023
1. There is no guarantee that the Company will list on ASX or will be granted approval to do so. Refer to the Company's
5
news release dated August 2, 2023 2. Refer to the Company's news releases dated June 21, 2023and June 28, 2023.
