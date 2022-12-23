Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Novo Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSRPF   CA67010B1022

NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(NSRPF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-12-22 pm EST
0.2065 USD   +1.72%
08:37aNovo Resources Corp. Announces Beatons Creek Fresh Approvals Update
GL
12/22Novo Closes $5 Million Strategic Investment from Liatam Mining
MT
12/22Novo Closes Strategic Financing
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novo Resources Corp. Announces Beatons Creek Fresh Approvals Update

12/23/2022 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise of the withdrawal of a recently filed appeal of the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority’s decision to not assess the Company’s proposed Phase Two Fresh operations1 at the Beatons Creek project (“Beatons Creek”). The proposal to mine Beatons Creek Fresh material will now be assessed and managed by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in consultation with other regulatory authorities.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
Michael Spreadborough
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the proposal to mine Beatons Creek Fresh material will now be assessed and managed by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in consultation with other regulatory authorities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_______________________
1 Refer to the Company’s news release dated August 8, 2022.


All news about NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
08:37aNovo Resources Corp. Announces Beatons Creek Fresh Approvals Update
GL
12/22Novo Closes $5 Million Strategic Investment from Liatam Mining
MT
12/22Novo Closes Strategic Financing
GL
12/22Novo Closes Strategic Financing
GL
12/22Novo Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 5 million in funding from Liata..
CI
12/20Novo Resources : Shareholder Update
PU
12/20Novo Resources Shareholder Update
GL
12/16Novo Files Beatons Creek Technical Report
GL
12/15Novo Announces Strategic Investment & Advancement of Battery Minerals Strategy
GL
12/15Novo Announces Strategic Investment & Advancement of Battery Minerals Strategy
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112  82,2  82,2 
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2021 114 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -385x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,9 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 115 662x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Novo Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Spreadborough Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Quinton Todd Hennigh Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Barrett Lead Independent Director
Ross Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO RESOURCES CORP.-81.74%61
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION4.96%25 764
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED4.23%9 430
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-7.17%5 303
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC5.84%5 280
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.386.78%4 600