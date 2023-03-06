Novo Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023

Cautionary Statement

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. It does not purport to contain all of the information that a prospective investor may require and it is not intended to provide any legal, tax or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and include statements regarding the intent of Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company"), or the beliefs or current expectations of the Company's management. When used in this presentation, words such as "intends", "expects", "will be", "underway", "targeted", "planned", "objective", "expected", "potential", "continue", "estimated", "would", "subject to" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made herein include, without limitation, statements derived from the technical report titled "NI 43-101: Mineral Resource Update, Beatons Creek Gold Project, Nullagine, Western Australia" dated December 16, 2022 (effective date June 30, 2022) (the "2022 Beatons Creek Technical Report") prepared by Dr. Simon Dominy (FAusIMM(CP) FAIG(RPGeo) FGS(CGeol)), Ms. Janice Graham (MAIG), Mr. Jeremy Ison (FAusIMM), and Mr. Royce McAuslane (FAusIMM) in respect of the Company's Beatons Creek gold project (the "Beatons Creek Project"), statements relating to planned exploration activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to the receipt of requisite approvals, including timing of receipt of such approvals; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread; the fluctuating price of gold; success of exploration, development and operations activities including but not limited to the ability to advance exploration efforts at the Company's exploration assets ; the results of exploration efforts at the Company's exploration assets; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties inherent to economic studies, including the preliminary economic assessment contained in the 2021 Beatons Creek Technical Report; the absence of any pre-feasibility or feasibility level studies for the Beatons Creek Project; variations in the estimation of mineral resources; uncertainty relating to mineral resources; the potential of cost overruns; risks relating to government regulation; the impact of Australian laws regarding foreign investment; access to additional capital; liquidity risk; risks relating to native title and Aboriginal heritage; risks relating to the construction and development of new operations; the availability of adequate infrastructure; the availability of adequate energy sources; seasonality and unanticipated weather conditions; limitations on insurance coverage; the prevalence of competition within the industry; currency exchange rates (such as the United States dollar and the Australian dollar versus the Canadian dollar); risks associated with foreign tax regimes; risks relating to potential litigation; risks relating to the dependence of the Company on outside parties and key management personnel; risks in the event of a potential conflict of interest; as well as those risk identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators including, without limitation, those identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Estimates regarding the anticipated timing, amount and cost of exploration and development activities are based on numerous factors including but not limited to assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates. Capital and development cost estimates are based on extensive research of the Company, recent estimates of development and operating costs and other factors. The forward-looking statements are based largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of the Company's business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking statements speak only statements made as at March 6, 2023. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If the Company updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.