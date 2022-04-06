Novo Resources : December 31, 2021 MD and A

NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(TSX: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE YEAR

ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial condition of Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Novo"), prepared as of March 31, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Novo for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the "Audited Financial Statements") and accompanying notes thereto. The Audited Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This MD&A includes the results of the Company's subsidiaries, Novo Resources (USA) Corp., Conglomerate Gold Exploration (B.V.I.) Ltd., Karratha Gold Exploration (B.V.I.) Ltd., Conglomerate

Gold Exploration Pty. Ltd., Nullagine Gold Pty. Ltd., Beatons Creek Gold Pty. Ltd., Grant's Hill Gold

Pty. Ltd., Karratha Gold Pty. Ltd., Rocklea Gold Pty. Ltd., Meentheena Gold Pty. Ltd., Farno-McMahon Pty. Ltd., and Millennium Minerals Pty. Ltd. ("Millennium").

In this MD&A:

"Fiscal 2021" means the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Transitional Fiscal 2020" means the 11-month fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"Q4 2021" means the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

"Q3 2021" means the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars ($'000), unless otherwise noted. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Certain non-IFRS financial performance measures are included in this MD&A. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate the Company's underlying performance and compare its results to other companies. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS financial performance measures included in this MD&A are average realized price, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"),

free cash flow, adjusted earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, available liquidity, working capital, and Credit Facility (as defined below) adjusted working capital. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section for further details and reconciliations of such non-IFRS measures.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this MD&A. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

OVERVIEW OF NOVO .................................................................................................................. 6

SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS & OUTLOOK ......................................................... 6

HEALTH AND SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT, AND COMMUNITY .................................................. 13

OPERATING RESULTS .............................................................................................................. 15

FINANCIAL RESULTS ................................................................................................................. 16

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ................................................................................... 22

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................................... 24

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS .................................................................................... 24

CASH RESOURCES AND GOING CONCERN ........................................................................... 25

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS ................................................................................................. 25

OFF-BALANCE SHEET TRANSACTIONS .................................................................................. 26

CONTINGENCIES ....................................................................................................................... 26

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ...................................................................................... 27

INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ......................................................... 36

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA ................................................................................................... 36

NON-IFRS MEASURES .............................................................................................................. 37

CAUTION ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ............................................................... 43

RISKS RELATED TO THE COMPANY ....................................................................................... 44

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

1

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

• One lost time injury was recorded at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project in the Nullagine region of Western Australia (the "Beatons Creek Project") through Q4 2021.

• The impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia increased, which affected the Company's workforce and operations. Mandatory isolation for COVID-positive personnel and close contacts is now affecting staffing levels for the Company and its contractors, and supply chain issues are causing costs of production to increase, particularly with respect to fuel and other consumables.

• Near-mine exploration efforts continued through Q4 2021, with drilling ongoing at the Parnell-Vulture targets and mapping and sampling ongoing at the near-mine Genie target.

• Regional exploration focussed on Ni-Cu targets across the Andover Intrusive Complex at Purdy's North, along with identification of orogenic quartz vein and intrusion related drill targets for 2022.

• 395,310 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the Company's Golden Eagle processing facility (the "Golden Eagle Plant"), which represented a 12% decrease from 451,343 tonnes in Q3 2021.

• Average head grade was 1.16g/t Au, which represented a 13% decrease from 1.34g/t Au in Q3 2021.

• Gold recoveries averaged 91.5%, which represented a 2% decrease from 93.78% in Q3 2021.

• 12,833 ounces were produced, which represented a 29% decrease in gold production from 18,144 ounces in Q3 2021.

• Revenue of $29.9 million was generated from the sale of 13,023 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $2,294 / A$2,498 / US$1,8211,which represented a 30% decrease from revenue of $43.0 million in Q3 2021.

• The Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $46.9 million due to current uncertainty regarding the timing of receipt of Fresh mining approvals and operational performance of the Beatons Creek Oxide mineral resource deposit to December 31, 2021 against forecast. Refer to Significant Business Developments & Outlook - Impairment of the Beatons Creek Project below.

• EBITDA1 was $(56.2) million.

1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures below.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(11.6) million, which represented a 261% decrease from $7.2 million in Q3 2021.

• Adjusted earnings1 (losses) of $(21.7) million or $(0.09) per share compared to adjusted earnings1 of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share in Q3 2021.

• Total cash costs1 of $2,296 / A$2,501 / US$1,822 per ounce of gold compared to $1,558 / A$1,683 / US$1,236 in Q3 2021.

• AISC1 of $3,143 / A$3,423 / US$2,494 per ounce of gold compared to $2,034 / A$2,198 / US$1,615 in Q3 2021.

• Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.5 million as at December 31, 2021, down from $44.1 million as at September 30, 2021 as the Company continued to invest in its Pilbara-wide exploration strategy and capital projects to support the Beatons Creek Project.

• Marketable securities totaled $156.2 million as at December 31, 2021, up from $127.1 million as at September 30, 2021 as a result of an increase in value of the Company's investments, including the Company's investment in Elementum 3D, Inc. ("E3D") which was revalued from $6.6 million to $16.5 million in Q4 2021.

Full Year 2021 Summary

• The 12-month rolling total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") per 1,000,000 personnel hours was 17.9.

• Exploration efforts were successful throughout Fiscal 2021, with numerous targets identified across the Pilbara and Victoria for further testing in 2022.

• 1,362,534 tonnes of mineralized material was processed through the Golden Eagle Plant, which represented an annualized run rate of approximately 1.6 million tonnes per annum.

• Average head grade was 1.25 g/t Au.

• Gold recoveries averaged 93.0%.

• 49,364 ounces were produced, including the Company's inaugural gold pour on February 16, 20212.

• Revenue of $112.2 million was earned from the sale of 49,232 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $2,281 / A$2,421 / US$1,819 per ounce.

• The Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $46.9 million due to current uncertainty regarding the timing of receipt of Fresh mining approvals and operational performance of the Beatons Creek Oxide mineral resource deposit to December 31, 2021 against forecast. Refer to Significant Business Developments & Outlook - Impairment of the Beatons Creek Project below.

• EBITDA1 was $35.3 million.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(8.7) million.

• Adjusted earnings1 were $(57.4) million or $(0.24) per share.

• Total cash costs1 were $1,865 / A$1,980 / US$1,488 per ounce of gold.

• AISC1 was $2,637 / A$2,799 / US$2,104 per ounce of gold.

• Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million as at December 31, 2021, down from $40.5 million as at December 31, 2020.

• Marketable securities of $156.2 million as at December 31, 2021, up from $18.7 million as at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of a change in accounting treatment of the Company's investment in New Found Gold Corp. (refer to "Investment in New Found Gold Corp." below).

2 Refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021.