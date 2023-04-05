Advanced search
    NSRPF   CA67010B1022

NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(NSRPF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:55:05 2023-04-05 am EDT
0.3100 USD   +1.24%
12:05pNovo Resources : Premier Gold Exploration in Western Australia, CEO Clips Video
NE
04/03Novo Resources : Corporate Update – April 2023
PU
03/28Novo Resources Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Novo Resources: Premier Gold Exploration in Western Australia, CEO Clips Video

04/05/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Novo Resources Corp. (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) - is a gold explorer in Western Australia with one of the largest prospective gold land packages in the region. Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman tells BTV about the company's outlook for the future.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsx-nvo-ceo-clips-novo-resources-premier-gold-exploration-in-western-australia-60s

Novo Resources Corp. (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF)

https://novoresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161087


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 92,0 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net income 2022 -105 M -78,4 M -78,4 M
Net cash 2022 62,2 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 93,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Spreadborough Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Quinton Todd Hennigh Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Barrett Lead Independent Director
Ross Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO RESOURCES CORP.48.93%81
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.77%29 692
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED42.49%12 498
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD32.97%7 674
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC19.77%6 394
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8.05%3 983
