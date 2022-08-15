Novo Resources : Q2 Financial Statements 2022
NOVO RESOURCES CORP.
(TSX: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Novo Resources Corp.
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Note
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
74,737
32,345
Short-term investments
147
108
Inventory
3
12,803
9,646
Receivables
4
4,418
6,127
Prepaid expenses and deposits
1,055
1,159
Financial asset
5
16,281
-
Non-current asset classified as held for sale - marketable security
6
38,947
-
Total current assets
148,388
49,385
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
6
18,958
156,209
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
144,598
149,928
Property, plant and equipment
8
64,541
74,337
Right of use assets
9
5,411
25,778
Mine development assets
10
3,353
6,968
Gold specimens
73
77
Total non-current assets
236,934
413,297
Total assets
385,322
462,682
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11
18,454
16,894
Provisions
11
6,312
2,911
Lease liabilities
12
7,987
12,453
Credit facility
13
51,544
6,339
Derivative liability
13
17
-
Sumitomo funding liability
15
-
5,780
Sumitomo written call option
15
-
1,083
Tax payable
6
1,509
-
Total current liabilities
85,823
45,460
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
12
5,094
18,530
Credit facility
13
-
37,384
Derivative liability
13
-
378
Rehabilitation provision
14
33,248
36,342
Deferred tax liability
6
8,630
10,326
Total non-current liabilities
46,972
102,960
Total liabilities
132,795
148,420
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
16
391,961
388,781
Reserves
16
59,193
57,445
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
16
(8,944)
25,972
Accumulated deficit
(189,683)
(157,936)
Total shareholders' equity
252,527
314,262
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
385,322
462,682
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Ross Hamilton"
"Michael Barret"
Ross Hamilton
Michael Barrett
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Novo Resources Corp.
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2021
2021
2022
restated Note 2
2022
restated Note 2
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
17
29,685
31,704
61,560
39,422
Cost of goods sold
18
(42,524)
(31,704)
(79,899)
(39,422)
Gross loss from mine operations
(12,839)
-
(18,339)
-
General administration
19
(3,553)
(7,409)
(7,554)
(15,052)
Exploration expenditure
20
(11,351)
(2,097)
(15,389)
(4,945)
(Loss) / profit on disposal of exploration asset
7
-
(191)
-
14,749
Loss from operations
(27,743)
(9,697)
(41,282)
(5,248)
Other income, net
22
18,283
2,915
18,953
1,006
Finance items
Finance income
23
183
12
193
20
Finance costs
23
(7,340)
(9,750)
(7,413)
(11,184)
Net loss for the period before tax
(16,617)
(16,520)
(29,549)
(15,406)
Income tax expense
(2,198)
-
(2,198)
-
Net loss for the period after tax
(18,815)
(16,520)
(31,747)
(15,406)
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Change in fair value of marketable securities, net of tax - not to be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
16
(10,196)
704
(28,894)
(1,981)
Foreign exchange on translation of subsidiaries - to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
16
(9,451)
(6,824)
(6,022)
(12,082)
Total other comprehensive loss
(19,647)
(6,120)
(34,916)
(14,063)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(38,462)
(22,640)
(66,663)
(29,469)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
248,541,466
236,525,772
248,293,389
233,849,893
Basic and diluted loss per common share ($ per share)
(0.08)
(0.07)
(0.13)
(0.07)
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Novo Resources Corp.
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
Fair value
Comet Well
reserve of
Foreign
Deferred
financial
currency
Number of
Share Capital
Treasury
Warrant
Considerati
assets at
translation
Accumulated Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Option Reserve
Reserve
on Reserve
FVTOCI
reserve
Deficit
Equity
Note
(unrounded)
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance - December 31, 2020 as previously reported
230,353,507
347,166
(2,571)
31,137
16,293
3,354
6,028
5,557
(77,525)
329,439
Change in accounting policy - adopted in 2021
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,258)
(79,707)
(84,965)
Balance - December 31, 2020 restated
230,353,507
347,166
(2,571)
31,137
16,293
3,354
6,028
299
(157,232)
244,474
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,981)
(12,082)
-
(14,063)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,406)
(15,406)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,981)
(12,082)
(15,406)
(29,469)
Stock option exercises
16
625,000
838
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
838
Share-based payments
16 & 19
-
-
-
6,987
-
-
-
-
-
6,987
Queens project share issuance
7
584,215
1,875
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,875
Comet Well share issuance
7
1,198,395
3,354
-
-
-
(3,354)
-
-
-
-
Malmsbury project share issuance
7
1,575,387
3,450
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,450
Movement in treasury shares - Investment in associate
-
-
40
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
Conversion of special warrants
16
10,353,000
31,027
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,027
Share issue costs
16
-
(59)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(59)
Balance - June 30, 2021
244,689,504
387,651
(2,531)
38,124
16,293
-
4,047
(11,783)
(172,638)
259,163
Balance - December 31, 2021
245,939,504
388,781
-
41,152
16,293
-
40,369
(14,397)
(157,936)
314,262
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,894)
(6,022)
-
(34,916)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31,747)
(31,747)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,894)
(6,022)
(31,747)
(66,663)
Share-based payments
16 & 19
-
-
-
1,748
-
-
-
-
-
1,748
Share issuance - Sumitomo
15
3,382,550
3,180
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,180
Balance - June 30, 2022
249,322,054
391,961
-
42,900
16,293
-
11,475
(20,419)
(189,683)
252,527
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Novo Resources Corp.
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
2021
2022
restated Note 2
Note
$'000
$'000
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(16,617)
(16,520)
Adjustments:
Finance income
23
(183)
(12)
Finance costs
23
6,902
8,230
Depreciation - fixed assets
8
7,225
389
Depreciation - right of use assets
9
3,097
3,294
Foreign exchange
2,009
1,869
Share-based payments
19
456
2,660
Share of profit in associate
-
(2,545)
Profit on sale of tenements
7
-
191
Change in fair value change of derivative asset
(18,509)
-
Change in fair value of marketable securities
6
292
(208)
Total non-cash adjustments
1,289
13,868
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,353
2,171
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(166)
(533)
Receivables
770
3,476
Inventory
(2,603)
(3,875)
4,354
1,239
Interest income
183
12
Interest paid
14
(1,208)
(1,097)
Net cash used in operating activities
(11,999)
(2,498)
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
8
(448)
(768)
Payments for mine development
10
(691)
(445)
Proceeds from sale of exploration assets
7
-
-
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
6
68,888
577
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
7
-
(240)
Net cash used in / (generated from ) investing activities
67,749
(876)
Financing activities
Proceeds from credit facility
14
-
6,288
Credit facility transaction costs
14
-
(135)
Payment of Comet Well deferred consideration
7
-
-
Issuance of special warrants
16
-
25,563
Share issue costs
16
-
(59)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
12
(2,895)
(2,698)
Sumitomo funding
342
-
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities
(2,553)
28,959
Net change in cash
53,197
25,585
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(243)
(160)
Cash, beginning of the period
21,783
20,801
Cash, end of the period
74,737
46,226
Six months ended June 30
2021
2022 restated Note 2
$'000
$'000
(29,549)
(15,406)
(20)
6,405 9,634
(2,552)
1,748
6,987
-
(1,579)
-
(14,749)
(18,509)
-
221
(1,374)
9,672
3,451
5,360
6,447
103
(640)
1,709
(3,465)
(3,156)
(6,178)
4,016
(3,836)
193
20
(2,346)
(2,093)
(18,014)
(17,864)
(2,322)
(2,665)
(7,526)
68,888
964
65,802
(35)
6,288
(135)
(2,946)
25,563
(59)
(5,681)
(4,905)
342
-
(5,339)
23,806
42,449
5,907
(175)
32,345 40,494
74,737 46,226
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
