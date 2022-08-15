Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Novo Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSRPF   CA67010B1022

NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(NSRPF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  20:50 15/08/2022 BST
0.4200 USD   -3.45%
10:37pNOVO RESOURCES : Q2 md&a 2022
PU
10:37pNOVO RESOURCES : Q2 Financial Statements 2022
PU
10:31pNOVO RESOURCES BRIEF : Adds is advancing Beatons Creek project Fresh feasibility study and incurred $4.6 million through H1 2022, with an expected completion date in Q4 2022
MT
Novo Resources : Q2 Financial Statements 2022

08/15/2022 | 10:37pm BST
NOVO RESOURCES CORP.

(TSX: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Novo Resources Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Note

$'000

$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

74,737

32,345

Short-term investments

147

108

Inventory

3

12,803

9,646

Receivables

4

4,418

6,127

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,055

1,159

Financial asset

5

16,281

-

Non-current asset classified as held for sale - marketable security

6

38,947

-

Total current assets

148,388

49,385

Non-current assets

Marketable securities

6

18,958

156,209

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

144,598

149,928

Property, plant and equipment

8

64,541

74,337

Right of use assets

9

5,411

25,778

Mine development assets

10

3,353

6,968

Gold specimens

73

77

Total non-current assets

236,934

413,297

Total assets

385,322

462,682

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

18,454

16,894

Provisions

11

6,312

2,911

Lease liabilities

12

7,987

12,453

Credit facility

13

51,544

6,339

Derivative liability

13

17

-

Sumitomo funding liability

15

-

5,780

Sumitomo written call option

15

-

1,083

Tax payable

6

1,509

-

Total current liabilities

85,823

45,460

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

12

5,094

18,530

Credit facility

13

-

37,384

Derivative liability

13

-

378

Rehabilitation provision

14

33,248

36,342

Deferred tax liability

6

8,630

10,326

Total non-current liabilities

46,972

102,960

Total liabilities

132,795

148,420

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

16

391,961

388,781

Reserves

16

59,193

57,445

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

16

(8,944)

25,972

Accumulated deficit

(189,683)

(157,936)

Total shareholders' equity

252,527

314,262

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

385,322

462,682

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Ross Hamilton"

"Michael Barret"

Ross Hamilton

Michael Barrett

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Novo Resources Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2021

2022

restated Note 2

2022

restated Note 2

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

17

29,685

31,704

61,560

39,422

Cost of goods sold

18

(42,524)

(31,704)

(79,899)

(39,422)

Gross loss from mine operations

(12,839)

-

(18,339)

-

General administration

19

(3,553)

(7,409)

(7,554)

(15,052)

Exploration expenditure

20

(11,351)

(2,097)

(15,389)

(4,945)

(Loss) / profit on disposal of exploration asset

7

-

(191)

-

14,749

Loss from operations

(27,743)

(9,697)

(41,282)

(5,248)

Other income, net

22

18,283

2,915

18,953

1,006

Finance items

Finance income

23

183

12

193

20

Finance costs

23

(7,340)

(9,750)

(7,413)

(11,184)

Net loss for the period before tax

(16,617)

(16,520)

(29,549)

(15,406)

Income tax expense

(2,198)

-

(2,198)

-

Net loss for the period after tax

(18,815)

(16,520)

(31,747)

(15,406)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Change in fair value of marketable securities, net of tax - not to be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

16

(10,196)

704

(28,894)

(1,981)

Foreign exchange on translation of subsidiaries - to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

16

(9,451)

(6,824)

(6,022)

(12,082)

Total other comprehensive loss

(19,647)

(6,120)

(34,916)

(14,063)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(38,462)

(22,640)

(66,663)

(29,469)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

248,541,466

236,525,772

248,293,389

233,849,893

Basic and diluted loss per common share ($ per share)

(0.08)

(0.07)

(0.13)

(0.07)

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Novo Resources Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Fair value

Comet Well

reserve of

Foreign

Deferred

financial

currency

Number of

Share Capital

Treasury

Warrant

Considerati

assets at

translation

Accumulated Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Shares

Option Reserve

Reserve

on Reserve

FVTOCI

reserve

Deficit

Equity

Note

(unrounded)

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance - December 31, 2020 as previously reported

230,353,507

347,166

(2,571)

31,137

16,293

3,354

6,028

5,557

(77,525)

329,439

Change in accounting policy - adopted in 2021

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,258)

(79,707)

(84,965)

Balance - December 31, 2020 restated

230,353,507

347,166

(2,571)

31,137

16,293

3,354

6,028

299

(157,232)

244,474

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,981)

(12,082)

-

(14,063)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,406)

(15,406)

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,981)

(12,082)

(15,406)

(29,469)

Stock option exercises

16

625,000

838

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

838

Share-based payments

16 & 19

-

-

-

6,987

-

-

-

-

-

6,987

Queens project share issuance

7

584,215

1,875

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,875

Comet Well share issuance

7

1,198,395

3,354

-

-

-

(3,354)

-

-

-

-

Malmsbury project share issuance

7

1,575,387

3,450

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,450

Movement in treasury shares - Investment in associate

-

-

40

-

-

-

-

-

-

40

Conversion of special warrants

16

10,353,000

31,027

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31,027

Share issue costs

16

-

(59)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(59)

Balance - June 30, 2021

244,689,504

387,651

(2,531)

38,124

16,293

-

4,047

(11,783)

(172,638)

259,163

Balance - December 31, 2021

245,939,504

388,781

-

41,152

16,293

-

40,369

(14,397)

(157,936)

314,262

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,894)

(6,022)

-

(34,916)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(31,747)

(31,747)

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(28,894)

(6,022)

(31,747)

(66,663)

Share-based payments

16 & 19

-

-

-

1,748

-

-

-

-

-

1,748

Share issuance - Sumitomo

15

3,382,550

3,180

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,180

Balance - June 30, 2022

249,322,054

391,961

-

42,900

16,293

-

11,475

(20,419)

(189,683)

252,527

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Novo Resources Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

2021

2022

restated Note 2

Note

$'000

$'000

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(16,617)

(16,520)

Adjustments:

Finance income

23

(183)

(12)

Finance costs

23

6,902

8,230

Depreciation - fixed assets

8

7,225

389

Depreciation - right of use assets

9

3,097

3,294

Foreign exchange

2,009

1,869

Share-based payments

19

456

2,660

Share of profit in associate

-

(2,545)

Profit on sale of tenements

7

-

191

Change in fair value change of derivative asset

(18,509)

-

Change in fair value of marketable securities

6

292

(208)

Total non-cash adjustments

1,289

13,868

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,353

2,171

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(166)

(533)

Receivables

770

3,476

Inventory

(2,603)

(3,875)

4,354

1,239

Interest income

183

12

Interest paid

14

(1,208)

(1,097)

Net cash used in operating activities

(11,999)

(2,498)

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

8

(448)

(768)

Payments for mine development

10

(691)

(445)

Proceeds from sale of exploration assets

7

-

-

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

6

68,888

577

Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

7

-

(240)

Net cash used in / (generated from ) investing activities

67,749

(876)

Financing activities

Proceeds from credit facility

14

-

6,288

Credit facility transaction costs

14

-

(135)

Payment of Comet Well deferred consideration

7

-

-

Issuance of special warrants

16

-

25,563

Share issue costs

16

-

(59)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

12

(2,895)

(2,698)

Sumitomo funding

342

-

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities

(2,553)

28,959

Net change in cash

53,197

25,585

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(243)

(160)

Cash, beginning of the period

21,783

20,801

Cash, end of the period

74,737

46,226

Six months ended June 30

2021

2022 restated Note 2

$'000$'000

(29,549)(15,406)

  1. (20)
    6,4059,634

14,249

777

6,155

6,327

  1. (2,552)

1,748

6,987

-

(1,579)

-

(14,749)

(18,509)

-

221

(1,374)

9,672

3,451

5,360

6,447

103(640)

1,709(3,465)

(3,156)(6,178)

4,016(3,836)

19320

(2,346)(2,093)

(18,014)(17,864)

(2,322)(2,665)

  1. (7,526)
  • 9,432

68,888964

  • (240)

65,802(35)

  • 6,288
  • (135)
  • (2,946)
  • 25,563
  • (59)

(5,681)(4,905)

342-

(5,339)23,806

42,4495,907

  1. (175)
    32,34540,494
    74,73746,226

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novo Resources Corp. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:36:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
