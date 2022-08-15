Novo Resources : Q2 Financial Statements 2022

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

Novo Resources Corp.

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Note $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash 74,737 32,345 Short-term investments 147 108 Inventory 3 12,803 9,646 Receivables 4 4,418 6,127 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,055 1,159 Financial asset 5 16,281 - Non-current asset classified as held for sale - marketable security 6 38,947 - Total current assets 148,388 49,385 Non-current assets Marketable securities 6 18,958 156,209 Exploration and evaluation assets 7 144,598 149,928 Property, plant and equipment 8 64,541 74,337 Right of use assets 9 5,411 25,778 Mine development assets 10 3,353 6,968 Gold specimens 73 77 Total non-current assets 236,934 413,297 Total assets 385,322 462,682 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11 18,454 16,894 Provisions 11 6,312 2,911 Lease liabilities 12 7,987 12,453 Credit facility 13 51,544 6,339 Derivative liability 13 17 - Sumitomo funding liability 15 - 5,780 Sumitomo written call option 15 - 1,083 Tax payable 6 1,509 - Total current liabilities 85,823 45,460 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 12 5,094 18,530 Credit facility 13 - 37,384 Derivative liability 13 - 378 Rehabilitation provision 14 33,248 36,342 Deferred tax liability 6 8,630 10,326 Total non-current liabilities 46,972 102,960 Total liabilities 132,795 148,420 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 16 391,961 388,781 Reserves 16 59,193 57,445 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 16 (8,944) 25,972 Accumulated deficit (189,683) (157,936) Total shareholders' equity 252,527 314,262 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 385,322 462,682

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Ross Hamilton" "Michael Barret" Ross Hamilton Michael Barrett

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.