Novo Resources : Q2 MD&A 2022

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the results of operations and financial condition of Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Novo"), prepared as of August 15, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Novo for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Q2 Financial Statements") and accompanying notes thereto. The Q2 Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This MD&A includes the results of the Company's subsidiaries, Novo Resources (USA) Corp., Conglomerate Gold Exploration (B.V.I.) Ltd., Karratha Gold Exploration (B.V.I.) Ltd., Conglomerate Gold Exploration Pty. Ltd., Nullagine Gold Pty. Ltd., Beatons Creek Gold Pty. Ltd., Grant's Hill Gold Pty. Ltd., Karratha Gold Pty. Ltd., Rocklea Gold Pty. Ltd., Meentheena Gold Pty. Ltd., Farno-McMahon Pty. Ltd., and Millennium Minerals Pty. Ltd. ("Millennium").

In this MD&A:

"H1 2023" means the six months ending June 30, 2023.

"Fiscal 2022" means the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. "Q1 2022" means the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. "Q2 2022" means the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. "H1 2022" means the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

"Q3 2022" means the three-month period ending September 30, 2022. "Fiscal 2021" means the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Q1 2021" means the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. "Q2 2021" means the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand dollars ($'000), unless otherwise noted. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Certain non-IFRS financial performance measures are included in this MD&A. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate the Company's underlying performance and compare its results to other companies. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS financial performance measures included in this MD&A are average realized price, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"),