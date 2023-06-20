Advanced search
    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
NVCR NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of NovoCure Limited

06/20/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure") (NASDAQ: NVCR) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs"). Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs.   On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of NVCR investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/novocure-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41022&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvcr-news-the-klein-law-firm-initiates-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-novocure-limited-301855707.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
