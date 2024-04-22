2024
novocure corporate responsibility report
Dennis, living with glioblastoma in Austria
table of contents
introduction
overview
patients
employees
communities & environment
corporate governance & ethics
quality & safety
appendix
Joël, living with glioblastoma in Quebec, Canada
letter from the CEO
To our stakeholders,
I am pleased to share with you our fourth annual
Corporate Responsibility report.
At Novocure, we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing of our innovative Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy. We do this together with our patients, with whom we have a direct relationship, and making a difference in cancer care for patients is our north star. I feel privileged every day to lead our team in pursuit of our patient-forward mission. Our leadership team and all of our colleagues throughout our organization share a dedication to this mission.
Our commercial business to date has been driven primarily by the treatment of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. However, we hope to expand into new indications in the near future. In 2023, we published the results from our first phase 3 clinical trial exploring TTFields therapy use in non-small cell lung cancer, the LUNAR trial, and have since submitted marketing applications for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S., European Union and Japan. In March 2024, we also reported positive data in brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer and we are looking forward to a readout of our phase 3 trial in pancreatic cancer later this year. As the opportunity to treat thousands of new
patients comes into greater focus, it has never been more important to act as a responsible and ethical corporate partner to all of our stakeholders - patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, employees and our communities.
We are committed to driving positive change on environmental, social, governance and corporate responsibility issues, and we took significant strides forward in 2023. We continue to build our capacity to support patients and caregivers, reinforce and nurture the talent and development of our employees, and evolve our oversight practices to remain at the vanguard of trust and safety. We believe in leading from the front and will always act with the utmost integrity in support of our patient-forward mission.
As we review the principles that govern our actions and the achievements we reached in 2023, we would like to thank you for your continued support of Novocure.
Sincerely,
Asaf Danziger,
Chief Executive Officer
Yoram Palti, M.D., Ph.D., Founder
overview
who we are
Novocure is an oncology medical device company with a proprietary platform called Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), which are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells. Our company was founded in 2000 by Professor Yoram Palti of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. He hoped to leverage his expertise in biophysics to develop a new way to treat solid tumor cancers that would destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue and avoiding many of the life-altering side effects of existing cancer therapies. Professor Palti's since-proven hypothesis utilizes alternating electric fields, applied at specific frequencies.
learn more about our story here
This breakthrough led to the development of our innovative therapy and continues to underpin the core principles guiding our advancements today.
We take pride in our patient-forward approach, which continues to drive our mission today - together with our patients, we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer. We have over 1,400 colleagues at Novocure with operations in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Asia. To date, we have treated over 30,000 patients, and TTFields therapy is currently available to treat certain types of cancers in 10 global markets.
our mission
Together with our patients, we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing our innovative therapy.
our values
Innovation
Our founders created a different way to fight cancer. We channel that founding spirit into our science, business and patient relationships to deliver innovative and proven solutions designed to advance cancer care.
Focus
We dream big. But we also know that in order to achieve our aspirations, we must be intentional every day in how we spend our time, energy and resources.
Drive
Patients and their families are at the heart of our mission. Our passion for making a difference in the lives of cancer patients fuels us in our day-to-day work and guides us in our decision-making.
Courage
It takes courage to innovate. We stand alongside our patients and stand up for them by challenging the status quo.
Trust
Our patients trust us as an integral part of their cancer care team. We trust ourselves and our colleagues to act with integrity and accountability as we use our individual strengths to work together efficiently and effectively in pursuit of our patient-forward mission.
Empathy
Confronting cancer is physically, mentally and emotionally challenging. We put ourselves in the shoes of our patients, their families, health care providers, researchers and our colleagues as we strive to change the way cancer is treated.
Mike, living with glioblastoma in Florida, and family
What Are TTFields?
When cancer develops, rapid and uncontrolled division of unhealthy cells occurs. Electrically charged proteins within the cell are critical for cell division, making the rapidly dividing cancers cells vulnerable to electrical interference. Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, therapy uses electric fields which exert physical forces to kill cancer cells.
TTFields therapy employs electric fields at a frequency range of 100 kHz to 500 kHz. The unique frequency range of TTFields allows the electric fields to penetrate the cancer cell membrane, while a lower frequency would not. As healthy cells differ from cancer cells in their division rate, geometry and electric properties, the frequency of TTFields can be tuned to specifically affect the cancer cells while leaving healthy cells mostly unaffected.
TTFIELDS 100 TO 500 KHZ
TUMOR CELL
HEALTHY CELL
TTFields have multiple, distinct mechanisms of action that work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells, including the ability to disrupt cancer cell mitosis, an enhancement of antitumor immunity, interference with cancer cell motility and migration, and the downregulation of genes important for cancer cell DNA damage repair.
TTFields therapy's inherent properties make it clinically versatile. It can be customized via frequencies based on cell type to target a diverse range of solid tumors. It can also be utilized together with a number of systemic therapies, including different chemotherapies and immunotherapies.
learn more about the capabilities of TTFields
Marino, living with glioblastoma in Ontario, Canada
How are Tumor Treating Fields delivered?
TTFields are created and delivered through a portable medical device, commercially known as Optune Gio®, for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, and Optune Lua®, for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma.
Both Optune Gio and Optune Lua include three key components: an electric field generator, connection cables and transducer arrays. The electric field generator is small and lightweight, weighing just 2.7 pounds. It is powered by a rechargeable portable lithium-ion battery. Arrays are connected to the portable field generator through connection cables and are placed directly on the patient's skin. In addition to these components, Novocure provides patients with extra batteries, a battery charging station (which simultaneously charges three separate batteries), a direct power supply system for at home use and a convertible carrying backpack.
Optune Gio is currently available for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma in ten countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Optune Lua is available for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma in the United States and certain other countries.
We currently have marketing applications under regulatory review in the U.S., European Union and Japan for the use of TTFields therapy together with systemic therapies in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, following progression on platinum therapy. Novocure has additional ongoing clinical studies further investigating TTFields therapy use in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.
Janice, living with glioblastoma in California
at a glance
3,755
30,000+
$509M
ACTIVE PATIENTS ON THERAPY*
PATIENTS TREATED TO DATE*
ANNUAL NET REVENUE (2023)
1,451
10
$223M
HEADCOUNT*
ACTIVE MARKETS
ANNUAL R&D INVESTMENT (2023)
SWEDEN
GERMANY
FRANCE
CANADA
AUSTRIA
SWITZERLAND
UNITED STATES
ISRAEL
JAPAN
CHINA
OFFICE LOCATIONS
*As of December 31, 2023.
•
Root, Switzerland
•
Wayne, PA
•
Tokyo, Japan
•
Haifa, Israel
•
Montreal, Canada
•
Kraków, Poland
•
Portsmouth, NH
•
München, Germany
•
St. Helier, Jersey
our approach to corporate responsibility
Our commitment to corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance issues directly supports our core mission - to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer - and it helps guide our actions.
Our commitment to our patients drives us to provide personalized, hands-on support through our MyNovocure program. Our commitment to our employees and communities helps us build the exemplary team and support structure needed to make great strides toward advancing cancer care. Our commitment to governance throughout our organization makes us a trusted partner to our stakeholders.
This is our fourth year publishing a Corporate Responsibility or Environment, Social and Governance-focused report. In that time, our strategy and reporting standards have evolved to integrate information from more internal sources, as well as feedback from our numerous stakeholders. We utilize multiple frameworks and guiding principles to help focus our Corporate Responsibility efforts in areas where we make the most impact. These principles include the United Nations Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board reporting framework (see appendix). Unless otherwise specified, this report reflects developments as of March 31, 2024.
Board of Directors
Role: Oversight of strategy and reporting (Nominating and Governance Committee)
Executive Leadership Team
Role: Strategy development, goal setting and implementation
Corporate Responsibility Management Committee
Role: Leadership and strategy review
(Executive sponsor: Chief Financial officer, Ashley Cordova)
Internal Partners
ADVOCACY
HUMAN
LEGAL
OPERATIONS
PATIENT
QUALITY
SAFETY
RESOURCES
EXPERIENCE
Jovan, living with glioblastoma in Minnesota, and Steve
patients
The needs of our patients are a driving force behind every action we take at Novocure.
- Device Support Specialists and MyNovocure
- Patient Engagement Programs
- Access to Therapy
- Product Innovation
