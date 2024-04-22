novocure corporate responsibility report

letter from the CEO

To our stakeholders,

I am pleased to share with you our fourth annual

Corporate Responsibility report.

At Novocure, we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing of our innovative Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy. We do this together with our patients, with whom we have a direct relationship, and making a difference in cancer care for patients is our north star. I feel privileged every day to lead our team in pursuit of our patient-forward mission. Our leadership team and all of our colleagues throughout our organization share a dedication to this mission.

Our commercial business to date has been driven primarily by the treatment of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. However, we hope to expand into new indications in the near future. In 2023, we published the results from our first phase 3 clinical trial exploring TTFields therapy use in non-small cell lung cancer, the LUNAR trial, and have since submitted marketing applications for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S., European Union and Japan. In March 2024, we also reported positive data in brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer and we are looking forward to a readout of our phase 3 trial in pancreatic cancer later this year. As the opportunity to treat thousands of new