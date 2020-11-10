Log in
Novocure : Announces Agenda for Virtual Research and Development Day

11/10/2020 | 07:31am EST

Event will review two decades of Tumor Treating Fields research and introduce exciting new directions of ongoing research and development

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the agenda for the company’s virtual Research and Development Day for analysts and investors from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The event will review two decades of Tumor Treating Fields research on and introduce exciting new directions of ongoing research and development across the global scientific community. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. For live access to the event, please register using this link.

“With readouts from key clinical trials in multiple indications anticipated over the next few years, we felt it was important to review the extensive body of research conducted over the past two decades that give us confidence and to introduce areas of ongoing research intended to identify optimal use of Tumor Treating Fields and to improve the predictive value of scientific evidence generated,” stated William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “We are also excited to highlight growing interest in Tumor Treating Fields from across the global scientific community as we advance our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

The event will feature six leaders from Novocure’s research and development teams and five external key opinion leaders actively engaged in Tumor Treating Fields research programs. The agenda for Novocure’s virtual research and development day is as follows:

7:30 a.m. EST
Welcome and introductory remarks
Speaker: William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman

7:40 a.m. EST
Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action
Speaker: Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure’s Chief Science Officer

7:45 a.m. EST
Applying basic biology to address critical unmet needs
Speakers: Dr. Moshe Giladi, Novocure’s Director of Preclinical Research and Dr. Carsten Hagemann, University Hospital Würzburg

8:00 a.m. EST
Leveraging physics to address critical unmet needs
Speakers: Dr. Ze’ev Bomzon, Novocure’s Director of Science and Dr. Matthew Ballo, West Cancer Center & Research Institute

8:10 a.m. EST
Product innovation to address critical unmet needs
Speaker: Frank Leonard, Novocure’s Chief Development Officer

8:20 a.m. EST
Translational research Q&A
Facilitator: Dr. Piet Hinoul, Novocure’s Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs

8:40 a.m. EST
Advancing clinical development
Speaker: Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer

8:50 a.m. EST
Clinical development: combination with chemotherapy
Speaker: Dr. Hani Babiker, University of Arizona Cancer Center

8:55 a.m. EST
Clinical development: combination with immunotherapy
Speaker: Dr. David Tran, University of Florida College of Medicine

9:00 a.m. EST
Clinical development: combination with radiation therapy
Speaker: Dr. Wenyin Shi, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

9:05 a.m. EST
Clinical development Q&A
Facilitator: Dr. Piet Hinoul, Novocure’s Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs

9:25 a.m. EST
Closing remarks
Speaker: William Doyle

Access to a virtual exhibition hall, featuring additional resources about Tumor Treating Fields, will be available to registered attendees throughout the event and to explore for the remainder of the day.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.


© Business Wire 2020
