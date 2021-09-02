Log in
Novocure : to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

09/02/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that Ashley Cordova, Chief Financial Officer, and Pritesh Shah, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021. Ms. Cordova and Mr. Shah will take part in a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. EDT. Ms. Cordova and Mr. Shah will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event.

Novocure’s corporate presentation is updated periodically, and the current presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about us, visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 556 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 75,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -485x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 228 M 14 228 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 023
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart NOVOCURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NovoCure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOCURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 137,58 $
Average target price 182,38 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Asaf Danziger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashley Cordova Chief Financial Officer
William F. Doyle Executive Chairman
Uri Weinberg Chief Science Officer
Ely Benaim Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOCURE LIMITED-20.49%14 228
MASIMO CORPORATION2.52%15 148
GETINGE AB85.63%11 287
PENUMBRA, INC.55.42%9 950
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-14.08%7 966
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.109.92%7 653