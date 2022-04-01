Log in
    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
Novocure to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/01/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Novocure’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 1476184.

The webcast, earnings slides presented during the webcast and the corporate presentation can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 552 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 651 M 8 651 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 86,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 82,85 $
Average target price 101,63 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Asaf Danziger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashley Cordova Chief Financial Officer
William F. Doyle Executive Chairman
Uri Weinberg Chief Science Officer
Ely Benaim Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOCURE LIMITED10.35%8 651
GETINGE AB-4.58%10 995
PENUMBRA, INC.-22.69%8 363
MASIMO CORPORATION-50.29%8 058
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.16.28%7 393
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-2.63%5 382