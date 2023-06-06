Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NovoCure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
47.00 USD   -43.04%
06/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NovoCure Limited - NVCR
PR
06/06Transcript : NovoCure Limited - Special Call
CI
06/06Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NovoCure Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NovoCure Limited - NVCR

06/06/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NovoCure Limited ("NovoCure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVCR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NovoCure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure issued a press release announcing "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.  Despite reporting that patients receiving TTFields combined with standard therapies achieved median overall survival ("OS") of 13.2 months, compared to 9.9 months for patients treated only with standard therapies, analysts noted that the therapy was tested in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care in lung cancer, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs").  Although the Company stated that there was a "profound OS benefit" with a subgroup of patients who received ICIs, only a few patients (66) were treated with ICIs. 

On this news, NovoCure's ordinary share price fell $35.51 per share, or 43.04%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby 
Pomerantz LLP 
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-novocure-limited---nvcr-301844424.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NOVOCURE LIMITED
06/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NovoCure Limited - NVC..
PR
06/06Transcript : NovoCure Limited - Special Call
CI
06/06Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nov..
BU
06/06Zai Lab, Novocure Say Late-Stage Trial Shows Significant Extension in Overall Survival ..
MT
06/06LUNAR Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrates Statistically Significant and Clinically Mean..
BU
06/01Novocure Pledges $3 Million to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, to Support Cancer ..
BU
05/16Wells Fargo Upgrades NovoCure to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
05/05Wedbush Cuts NovoCure's Price Target to $53 From $65 After Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Resul..
MT
05/04NovoCure Q1 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Falls
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (NVCR) NOVOCURE Reports Q1 Revenue $122.2M, vs. Street Est of $127.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOCURE LIMITED
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer