    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NovoCure Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/20/2023 | 12:27pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 18, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NovoCure attempted to conceal the truth about its LUNAR study, in which a small percentage of participants received the standard of care treatment. The Company’s study design compromised its ability to demonstrate clinical efficacy. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NovoCure, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
