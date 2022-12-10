Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Board of Directors recommended shareholders to consider dividend payment for 9M 2022

The Board of Directors recommended shareholders to consider the payment of 9M 2022 dividends in the amount of RUB 2.6 per share.

The final decision on the payment will be made at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on 31 December 2022.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.



