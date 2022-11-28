Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK launches recycling marketplace

NLMK Group announces the successful completion of its first transactions via Vtorion, an e-commerce platform for the scrap collecting and processing industry (https://vtorion.ru/). The digital platform, which is unique for Russia, is intended to bring market participants together and make the procurement process as efficient and transparent as possible.

The marketplace helps bring transaction costs down for all participants, and offers suppliers direct access to their largest customers - steelmaking companies - and an opportunity to expand their sales market.

Vtorion offers a flexible set of tools tuned to the specifics of scrap collection activities, such as filters by raw material parameters and geography, identifying deals based on volumes and regularity of supplies, e-auctions from one's personal account, automatic qualification of suppliers, and a simplified electronic document flow.

To date, the platform is populated by a number of leading customers and Vtorchermet NLMK, NLMK Group's scrap collection network.

