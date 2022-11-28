Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Novolipetsk Steel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL

(NLMK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3162 USD   -.--%
07:15aNovolipetsk Steel : NLMK launches recycling marketplace
PU
11/11Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Lipetsk deploys high-performance dedusting system at Blast Furnace No.3
PU
10/26Novolipetsk Steel : Chairman's Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK launches recycling marketplace

11/28/2022 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NLMK Group announces the successful completion of its first transactions via Vtorion, an e-commerce platform for the scrap collecting and processing industry (https://vtorion.ru/). The digital platform, which is unique for Russia, is intended to bring market participants together and make the procurement process as efficient and transparent as possible.

The marketplace helps bring transaction costs down for all participants, and offers suppliers direct access to their largest customers - steelmaking companies - and an opportunity to expand their sales market.

Vtorion offers a flexible set of tools tuned to the specifics of scrap collection activities, such as filters by raw material parameters and geography, identifying deals based on volumes and regularity of supplies, e-auctions from one's personal account, automatic qualification of suppliers, and a simplified electronic document flow.

To date, the platform is populated by a number of leading customers and Vtorchermet NLMK, NLMK Group's scrap collection network.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

For more information on NLMK Group, please visit our website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
07:15aNovolipetsk Steel : NLMK launches recycling marketplace
PU
11/11Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Lipetsk deploys high-performance dedusting system at Blast Furnac..
PU
10/26Novolipetsk Steel : Chairman's Statement
PU
10/17Russia's Novolipetsk Records Higher Steel Sales, Production in Q3
MT
10/17Novolipetsk Steel : Q3 & 9M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
EQ
09/27Novolipetsk Steel : Nlmk group provides update on noteholders' consent solicitation
EQ
09/27Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Provides Update on Noteholders' Consent ..
CI
09/20Nlmk group provides update on noteholders' consent solicitation
EQ
09/15Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Dansteel to integrate into NBH Group's perimeter
PU
09/13Nlmk group provides update on noteholders' consent solicitation
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 086 M - -
Net income 2022 1 708 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,42x
Yield 2022 38,0%
Capitalization 4 081 M 4 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
Duration : Period :
Novolipetsk Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,81
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grigory Vitalyevich Fedorishin President & Chairman-Management Board
Nikolay Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin Chairman
Irene Spitzberg Vice President-Technology Development
Dmitry Kholkin Vice President-Digital Transformation & IT