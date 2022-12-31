Advanced search
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL

(NLMK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3162 USD   -.--%
02:28aNovolipetsk Steel : NLMK shareholders do not approve 9M 2022 dividends
PU
12/26Novolipetsk Steel Global Depositary Receipts To Be Canceled On London Bourse
MT
12/26Novolipetsk Steel : Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares
EQ
Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK shareholders do not approve 9M 2022 dividends

12/31/2022 | 02:28am EST
At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 December 2022, NLMK shareholders did not approve the payment of 9M 2022 dividends recommended by the Board of Directors.

The Company assumes that the shareholders' decision is dictated by high macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The payment of FY2022 dividends will be considered by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders planned for June 2023.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 086 M - -
Net income 2022 1 708 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,42x
Yield 2022 38,0%
Capitalization 4 081 M 4 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
