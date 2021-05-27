Log in
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL

(NLMK)
  Report
Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK ESG presentation – May 2021

05/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Leadership in

sustainability

May 2021

DISCLAIMER

2

This document is confidential and has been prepared by NLMK (the "Company") solely for use at the presentation of the Company and may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any other purpose.

This document does not constitute or form part of any advertisement of securities, any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company or Global Depositary Shares (GDSs), nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its presentation or distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on assumptions made as to its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company, its subsidiaries or any of their respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy of the information or opinions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or its contents.

The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and any person into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This document may include forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements include matters that are not historical facts or statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and

the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forwarding- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation.

By attending this presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms.

  • Key highlights
    • Corporate governance
    • Health & Safety
    • Environment
    • Tailings dam management
    • Social
    • ESG Ratings

LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

4

NLMK's key principles of sustainable

development:

  • Creating long-term shareholder value
  • Caring about health, wellbeing and development of employees
  • Treating environment responsibly
  • Delivering value-added products to our customers
  • Adhering to high ethical standards in conducting business
  • Developing, supporting and respecting the interests of local communities
  • Maintaining transparency & high quality information disclosure

Selected non-financial indicators for 2020 were independently verified

SASB and TCFD recommendations were implemented in the 2020 disclosure

NLMK IS THE UN GLOBAL

COMPACT'S PARTICIPANT

ENVIRONMENT

0.5

$183 m

Allocated to projects

661k

with an environmental

impact in 2020

1.91 t/t

NLMK's CO2

specific

emissions target by 2023

from 1.98 t/t in 2019*

97%

of water used in

61

production is recycled

4th

Every 4th t of steel is

48%

made of scrap

95%

of generated waste is

6.0%

reused

HEALTH & SAFETY

LTIFR target in 2023 vs. 0.84 in 2018 as per WSA

Overall hours of OHS training in 2020

SOCIAL

Hours of total training programs per employee in 2020

Of management and administrative staff are women

Turnover rate in 2020

Source: NLMK data

    • Key highlights
  • Corporate governance
    • Health & Safety
    • Environment
    • Tailings dam management
    • Social
    • ESG Ratings

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 18:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
