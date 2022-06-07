Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Novolipetsk Steel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL

(NLMK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/03 02:00:00 am EST
0.3162 USD    0.00%
03:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : NLMK Group Board of Directors recommends not to pay out Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 dividends
PU
05/30Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Announces Resignation of Sergey Kravchenko as Independent Member of the Board of Directors
CI
05/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : NLMK Annual Report for 2021 (project)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock "Novolipetsk Steel : NLMK Group Board of Directors recommends not to pay out Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 dividends

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At a meeting held on 6 June 2022, NLMK Board of Directors annulled its resolution adopted on 2 February 2022 regarding the amount of Q4 2021 dividends (RUB 12.18 per share) and recommended shareholders not to pay out dividends for the period. The Board of Directors also concurred with management's recommendation not to pay out dividends for Q1 2022.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
03:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Group Board of Directors recommends not to pay..
PU
05/30Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Announces Resignation of Sergey Kravchen..
CI
05/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Annual Report for 2021 (project)
PU
05/19Russia's NLMK, 14 Others Granted Permission to Retain Foreign Listings
MT
05/04Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Announces Cessation of Jane Zavalishina ..
CI
05/04NLMK Group Announces Jane Zavalishina Decided to Step Down from Her Post on the Board o..
CI
04/22Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Announces Board Changes
CI
04/19NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Notice on depositary receipts
PU
04/04Rating Agencies S&P, Moody's, Fitch Pull Coverage of Russian Steelmaker NLMK
MT
03/23Novolipetsk Steel Announces Early Redemption of Notes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 280 M - -
Net income 2022 3 604 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,05x
Yield 2022 1 902%
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
Duration : Period :
Novolipetsk Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 37,44 $
Spread / Average Target 11 748%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grigory Vitalyevich Fedorishin President & Chairman-Management Board
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov CFO, VP & Member-Management Board
Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin Chairman
Irene Spitzberg Vice President-Technology Development
Dmitry Kholkin Vice President-Digital Transformation & IT