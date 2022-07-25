Public Joint Stock "Novolipetsk Steel : Q2 and 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 14 347 M - - Net income 2022 3 604 M - - Net Debt 2022 3 158 M - - P/E ratio 2022 0,05x Yield 2022 1 902% Capitalization 189 M 189 M - EV / Sales 2022 0,23x EV / Sales 2023 0,28x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart NOVOLIPETSK STEEL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 0,32 $ Average target price 38,55 $ Spread / Average Target 12 099% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Grigory Vitalyevich Fedorishin President & Chairman-Management Board Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov CFO, VP & Member-Management Board Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin Chairman Irene Spitzberg Vice President-Technology Development Dmitry Kholkin Vice President-Digital Transformation & IT