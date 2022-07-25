Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Novolipetsk Steel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL

(NLMK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3162 USD   -.--%
04:14aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Q2 and 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
PU
04:01aQ2 & 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
EQ
07/19NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Notice to Noteholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock "Novolipetsk Steel : Q2 and 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 2022 highlights:

  • Steel output stood at 4.4 m t (-2% qoq; -4% yoy).
  • Sales reduced by -12% to 4.0 m t (-7% yoy) driven by an increase in intragroup slab supplies and a decline in demand in key markets. Finished product sales stood at 2.2 m t (-13 % qoq, -19 % yoy).
  • Sales on NLMK's "home" markets reduced by 3% qoq to 2.6 m t (-7% yoy) driven by the slow-down in demand in the Russian market.
  • Export sales totalled 1.2 m t (-33 % qoq; -17 % yoy).

6M 2022 highlights:

  • Steel output reached 8.9 m t (-1% yoy).
  • Sales grew by 4% yoy to 8.6 m t driven by the increase in demand for semi-products in export markets in Q1 2022.
  • Sales on "home" markets declined by 5% yoy to 5.2 m t.
  • Sales to export markets increased by 13% yoy to 2.9 m t.

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
04:14aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : Q2 and 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
PU
04:01aQ2 & 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
EQ
07/19NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Notice to Noteholders
PU
07/19NOVOLIPETSK STEEL (NLMK) : Notice to noteholders
EQ
06/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Group hosts first Corporate Training Forum in ..
PU
06/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Group and Federal Service for Supervision of N..
PU
06/07Russian Steel Giant NLMK's Board Pulls Q4 2021 Dividend
MT
06/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "NOVOLIPETSK STEE : NLMK Group Board of Directors recommends not to pay..
PU
06/07Novolipetsk Steel Recommends Not to Pay Out Dividends for the Fourth Quarter 2021
CI
05/30Public Joint Stock Company "Novolipetsk Steel" Announces Resignation of Sergey Kravchen..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 347 M - -
Net income 2022 3 604 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,05x
Yield 2022 1 902%
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
Duration : Period :
Novolipetsk Steel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 38,55 $
Spread / Average Target 12 099%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grigory Vitalyevich Fedorishin President & Chairman-Management Board
Shamil Ravilyevich Kurmashov CFO, VP & Member-Management Board
Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin Chairman
Irene Spitzberg Vice President-Technology Development
Dmitry Kholkin Vice President-Digital Transformation & IT