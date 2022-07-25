Public Joint Stock "Novolipetsk Steel : Q2 and 6M 2022 NLMK Group Trading Update
Q2 2022 highlights:
Steel output stood at 4.4 m t (-2% qoq; -4% yoy).
Sales reduced by -12% to 4.0 m t (-7% yoy) driven by an increase in intragroup slab supplies and a decline in demand in key markets. Finished product sales stood at 2.2 m t (-13 % qoq, -19 % yoy).
Sales on NLMK's "home" markets reduced by 3% qoq to 2.6 m t (-7% yoy) driven by the slow-down in demand in the Russian market.
Export sales totalled 1.2 m t (-33 % qoq; -17 % yoy).
6M 2022 highlights:
Steel output reached 8.9 m t (-1% yoy).
Sales grew by 4% yoy to 8.6 m t driven by the increase in demand for semi-products in export markets in Q1 2022.
Sales on "home" markets declined by 5% yoy to 5.2 m t.
Sales to export markets increased by 13% yoy to 2.9 m t.
Disclaimer
OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVOLIPETSK STEEL
Sales 2022
14 347 M
-
-
Net income 2022
3 604 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 158 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
0,05x
Yield 2022
1 902%
Capitalization
189 M
189 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,23x
EV / Sales 2023
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0,32 $
Average target price
38,55 $
Spread / Average Target
12 099%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.