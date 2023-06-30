At NLMK Group's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 June 2023, NLMK shareholders resolved not to pay FY2022 dividends, following the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders approved NLMK Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2022, elected the Board of Directors and reaffirmed the authority of the incumbent President/CEO of the Company. Shareholders also approved the payment of remuneration to members of the Board of Directors and approved the external auditor.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

