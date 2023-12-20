NLMK Group upgraded its beneficiation equipment at Stoilensky. Two ball mills, which are intended for the crushing of ore, were replaced at each of two sections of the Beneficiation Plant out of four. The project will enable an increase in ore processing by 2.5 million tonnes per year and an increase in concentrate output by 1 million tonnes per year in 2024.

Four new mills with 15% larger drums were installed without disrupting the production process. Core mill units also underwent structural upgrades in order to improve equipment reliability and longevity.

The project aims to ensure full coverage of NLMK Lipetsk's demand for iron ore materials. Investment exceeded $100 million. The plan for 2024 is to replace two more mills in Beneficiation Plant Section 1.





