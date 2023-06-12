Advanced search
    NLMK   US67011E2046

NOVOLIPETSK STEEL GDR

(NLMK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3162 USD   -.--%
10:59aNovolipetsk Steel : Notice on NLMK's depository receipts conversion
PU
06/02Novolipetsk Steel : Environmental protection 2022
PU
06/02Novolipetsk Steel : Social aspect 2022
PU
Novolipetsk Steel : Notice on NLMK's depository receipts conversion

06/12/2023 | 10:59am EDT
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) is pleased to announce that on 9 June 2023 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the "Depository Bank") resumed the conversion of Regulation S and Rule 144A global depositary receipts (ISINs US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) into ordinary shares. Information on the terms, conditions and procedure for submitting an application for conversion can be found in the official press release of the Depository Bank.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO NLMK - Novolipetskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 14:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
