Novolipetsk Steel : Notice on NLMK's depository receipts conversion

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) is pleased to announce that on 9 June 2023 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the "Depository Bank") resumed the conversion of Regulation S and Rule 144A global depositary receipts (ISINs US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) into ordinary shares. Information on the terms, conditions and procedure for submitting an application for conversion can be found in the official press release of the Depository Bank.

