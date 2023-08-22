August 21, 2023
Q2-2023 Results
Novolog Group
Forward Looking Statement
The presentation does not constitute a recommendation, advice, opinion or an offer to acquire securities of Novolog (Pharm Up 1966) Ltd (the "Company"), or an invitation to offer, and is intended solely for informational purposes. The information included in this presentation is a summary only and does not exhaust all the information on the Company and its business. This presentation was prepared by the Company as a general presentation about the Company for the sake of convenience only and is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports as reported to the ISA via the Magna distribution site including the Company's immediate reports, and the Company's Periodic Report for 2022 and for the second quarter of 2023 ("Company's Reports") and does not replace independent examination and personal advice according to the unique needs of each investor.
This presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is uncertain and is beyond the Company's control, and which constitute forward- looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968. Such information may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize in a manner significantly different to that forecast. Such information includes, inter alia, revenue, profit and EBITDA forecasts.
Forward-looking information is based solely on the Company's subjective assessment, based on facts and data regarding the current condition of the
Company's business and macroeconomic facts and figures, all as known to the Company at the time of preparation of this presentation. The materialization or non-materialization of the forward-looking information will be affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic of the Company's activity, as well as by developments in the general environment, in market conditions and in external factors affecting the Company's activity which are beyond the Company's control. Considering the above, the Company's actual results and achievements in the future may differ materially from those presented at this presentation.
The Company does not undertake to update and/or change any such forecast and/or assessment to reflect events and/or circumstances postdating this presentation, including the Company's plans and strategy which may change, from time to time, in accordance with the decisions of the Company's Board of Directors.
The presentation may include information and/or data presented in a different manner and/or characterization and/or editing and/or segmentation than that presented in the Company's Reports. In any case, this presentation is not intended to be a substitute for the Company's Reports, and it is advised to refer to these Reports. In any event of inconsistency between what is stated in this presentation and what is stated in the Company's Reports required by law, what is stated in the Company's Reports shall prevail.
Company Profile
Delivering Health
Novolog operates to improve the field of healthcare in Israel and adapt it to the challenges of the future through three key segments: Healthcare logistics, Homecare and personalized healthcare and Medical information technological tools
Founded in 1966
Listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock
Exchange in 2017 (TA125)
Major stakeholders:
Udi Puzis, Mori Arkin and institutional investors
Approximately 1,000 employees
Strong, stable, debt-free financial balance
Dividend distribution policy on 70% of net profit
Our Vision is Based on Our Values
Creating the future of healthcare
The Novolog Group is committed to be a leading healthcare services group in Israel and to support patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in Israel and internationally through our innovative, advanced, technology-based basket of products and services that are adaptable to trends and anticipated changes in the healthcare services sector
Strategic Goals
Well-defined Strategy to Drive Growth
Operate complex and
Reduce public healthcare
Improve the public's
Provide physicians and
supplementary logistics
organizations' costs,
access to high-quality,
patients with the
services for medicines,
thereby helping them
innovative, and
advanced technological
medical devices, and
improve the quality of the
personalized healthcare
resources they need for
clinical trials
services that they provide
services
high-quality, personalized
healthcare
