English
Published: 2024-04-30 18:02:02 CEST
Novonesis (Novozymes) A/S
Decisions of general meeting
Resolutions from the annual shareholders' meeting 2024
Today an ordinary shareholders' meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:

• Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2023

• Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 2.00 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share of DKK 2 for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. Legacy Novozymes shareholders will then have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share, which equals an increase of 3% compared with 2022.

• Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023

• Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors

• Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair and Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

• Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard, Sharon James, Kasim Kutay, Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane, Morten Sommer and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors

• Election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting

• Approval to renew authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases

• Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares

• Approval of authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends

• Approval of amendments to the Articles of Association

• Approval of amendments to the Remuneration Policy

Following the annual shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

• Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair

• Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair

• Heine Dalsgaard

• Sharon James

• Kasim Kutay

• Lise Kaae

• Kevin Lane

• Morten Sommer

• Kim Stratton

Employee representatives:

• Anne Breum

• Anders Hentze Knudsen

• Preben Nielsen

• Jens Øbro

• Karen Louise Lauesen, observer

• Kim Ib Sørensen, observer

For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com

Attachment

  • 2024_14_AGM_Resolutions

Attachments:
2024_14_AGM_Resolutions.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Novonesis A/S published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 16:15:12 UTC.