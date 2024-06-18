The era of Biosolutions

The presenting team

Ester

Rainer

Jacob

Amy

Tina Sejersgård

Baiget

Lehmann

Paulsen

Byrick

Fanø

CEO

CFO

EVP, Food & Beverages

EVP, Human Health

EVP, Planetary Health

Claus Crone

Anders

Henrik Jørck

Morten E.

Fuglsang

Lund

Nielsen

Rasmussen

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Operating Officer

EVP, Strategy & Integration

EVP, People & Stakeholder

Relations

3

Agenda for the day

(BST time zone)

13:00

The era of Biosolutions

Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer

13:20

Better our world with biology

Morten Enggaard Rasmussen, EVP People & Stakeholder Relations

13:30

Q&A

Food & Health Biosolutions

13:40

Food & Beverages

Jacob Vishof Paulsen, EVP Food & Beverages

14:00

Human Health

Amy Byrick, EVP Human Health

Planetary Health Biosolutions

14:20

Household Care

Tina Sejersgård Fanø, EVP Planetary Health Biosolutions

14:30

Agriculture, Energy & Tech

14:50

Q&A

15:10

Break

15:40

Research & Development

Claus Crone Fuglsang, Chief Scientific Officer

16:10

Operations

Anders Lund, Chief Operating Officer

16:20

Strategy & Integration

Henrik Jørck Nielsen, EVP Strategy & Integration

16:35

Financials

Rainer Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer

16:50

Q&A

17:25

Closing remarks

Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer

17:30 Reception - ends at 18.30

The era of Biosolutions

Ester Baiget

Chief Executive Officer

The era of Biosolutions

Novonesis is already present in your everyday life -

our products are used by more than half the world's population

6

The era of Biosolutions

Fundamental growth drivers create strong pull for Biosolutions

Growing

population

Evolving nutritional

& health trends

…driving higher demand for

Clean

Sustainable

label

agriculture

Sustainable

Reduced

fuels

food waste

Improved water

Alternative protein

and land use

sources

Healthier

Replacing

nutrition

chemicals

Increasing

energy needs

Climate risks

Biosolutions is the answer to feed and fuel a growing world.

7

Affordably and sustainably.

The era of Biosolutions

The era of Biosolutions is still in its early stages offering significant potential

Specialty

Following GDP growth

chemicals &

ingredients

market

~1 trillion EUR

Existing Biosolutions market

~20 billion EUR relevant for Novonesis

Today

Future

8

Note: Not end market value

Source: American Chemistry Council, Expert studies, Management estimates

The era of Biosolutions

Resilient end market exposure leveraging complementary fermentation and innovation technologies

Food & Health

Biosolutions

Enabling healthier lives

46%

Planetary Health Biosolutions

Enabling a healthier planet

54%

Food & Beverages

~34% of sales

Human Health

~12% of sales

Household Care

~18% of sales

Agriculture, Energy & Tech

~36% of sales

Precision fermentation of Biosolutions

Key solutions

Enzymes

Probiotics

Proteins

Yeast

Cultures

HMO

9 Note: % of 2023 Novonesis pro forma sales. Total sales 2023 3.7bn EUR

The era of Biosolutions

Combining world-class Biosolutions capabilities into a superior powerhouse across the full value chain

Scale up

Strong customer

Broad Biosolutions

and production

of robust and

relationships and

toolbox and

affordable

understanding of

capabilities

Biosolutions

customer needs

Pure play with unmatched scale in Biosolutions

10

