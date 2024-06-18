Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) is the world's leading producer of enzymes and microorganisms for industrial companies. Net sales break down by market as follows: - industry of cleaning and household maintenance products (28.5%); - bioenergy (24.8%); - food industry and human health (22.1%); - technical and cereal industries (12.8%): microorganisms used in the field of wastewater treatment, technical enzymes intended for the textile, leather, pulp and paper industries; - agriculture and animal feed industry (11.8%): enzymes used to improve the productivity and digestion of certain foods. Net sales are geographically distributed as follows: Denmark (1.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.5%), North America (33.9%), Asia/Pacific (18.5%) and Latin America (12.8%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals