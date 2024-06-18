The era of Biosolutions
Novonesis Capital Markets Day
June 18th, 2024
Today you will…
Meet the management team
Learn more about Novonesis
Understand how we capture and
accelerate organic sales growth
2
The presenting team
Ester
Rainer
Jacob
Amy
Tina Sejersgård
Baiget
Lehmann
Paulsen
Byrick
Fanø
CEO
CFO
EVP, Food & Beverages
EVP, Human Health
EVP, Planetary Health
Claus Crone
Anders
Henrik Jørck
Morten E.
Fuglsang
Lund
Nielsen
Rasmussen
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Operating Officer
EVP, Strategy & Integration
EVP, People & Stakeholder
Relations
3
Agenda for the day
(BST time zone)
13:00
The era of Biosolutions
Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer
13:20
Better our world with biology
Morten Enggaard Rasmussen, EVP People & Stakeholder Relations
13:30
Q&A
Food & Health Biosolutions
13:40
Food & Beverages
Jacob Vishof Paulsen, EVP Food & Beverages
14:00
Human Health
Amy Byrick, EVP Human Health
Planetary Health Biosolutions
14:20
Household Care
Tina Sejersgård Fanø, EVP Planetary Health Biosolutions
14:30
Agriculture, Energy & Tech
14:50
Q&A
15:10
Break
15:40
Research & Development
Claus Crone Fuglsang, Chief Scientific Officer
16:10
Operations
Anders Lund, Chief Operating Officer
16:20
Strategy & Integration
Henrik Jørck Nielsen, EVP Strategy & Integration
16:35
Financials
Rainer Lehmann, Chief Financial Officer
16:50
Q&A
17:25
Closing remarks
Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer
17:30 Reception - ends at 18.30
The era of Biosolutions
Ester Baiget
Chief Executive Officer
The era of Biosolutions
Novonesis is already present in your everyday life -
our products are used by more than half the world's population
6
The era of Biosolutions
Fundamental growth drivers create strong pull for Biosolutions
Growing
population
Evolving nutritional
& health trends
…driving higher demand for
Clean
Sustainable
label
agriculture
Sustainable
Reduced
fuels
food waste
Improved water
Alternative protein
and land use
sources
Healthier
Replacing
nutrition
chemicals
Increasing
energy needs
Climate risks
Biosolutions is the answer to feed and fuel a growing world.
7
Affordably and sustainably.
The era of Biosolutions
The era of Biosolutions is still in its early stages offering significant potential
Specialty
Following GDP growth
chemicals &
ingredients
market
~1 trillion EUR
Existing Biosolutions market
~20 billion EUR relevant for Novonesis
Today
Future
8
Note: Not end market value
Source: American Chemistry Council, Expert studies, Management estimates
The era of Biosolutions
Resilient end market exposure leveraging complementary fermentation and innovation technologies
Food & Health
Biosolutions
Enabling healthier lives
46%
Planetary Health Biosolutions
Enabling a healthier planet
54%
Food & Beverages
~34% of sales
Human Health
~12% of sales
Household Care
~18% of sales
Agriculture, Energy & Tech
~36% of sales
Precision fermentation of Biosolutions
Key solutions
Enzymes
Probiotics
Proteins
Yeast
Cultures
HMO
9 Note: % of 2023 Novonesis pro forma sales. Total sales 2023 3.7bn EUR
The era of Biosolutions
Combining world-class Biosolutions capabilities into a superior powerhouse across the full value chain
Scale up
Strong customer
Broad Biosolutions
and production
of robust and
relationships and
toolbox and
affordable
understanding of
capabilities
Biosolutions
customer needs
Pure play with unmatched scale in Biosolutions
10
